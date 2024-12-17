Global site navigation

CAF Player Of The Year: Ademola Lookman's Victory Makes Nigerian Man Happy As he Shares His Views
People

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man said it is good news that Ademola Lookman brought home the CAF Player Of The Year award
  • The man said Nigerian had not won the award since 1999 but has now won it back to back through Victor Osimhen and Lookman
  • A lot more reactions have followed the award won by the Atalanta forward, who has been praised for his soccer skills

A Nigerian man has expressed happiness at the fact that Nigeria's Ademola Lookman won the CAF POTY award.

Lookman was crowned the best footballer in Africa by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ademola Lookman wins CAF POTY.
Ademola Lookman was crowned the CAF POTY. Photo credit: X/CAF Online and Getty Images/Nur Photo
Source: UGC

Since Lookman got the award, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express deep satisfaction.

Many of those reacting said the award was well deserved and that they were proud of Lookman's achievement.

They said the Atalanta forward has done a lot for both club and country.

One of those who reacted is an X user with the handle @themmanuelfaith. He said it is good that Nigeria has won the award twice in a row.

His words:

"Nigeria went from not winning POTY, male category since 1999 to winning it twice in a row. Super-inspiring fr. Congratulations to ADEMOLA Lookman."

See the post below:

Reactions as Ademola Lookman wins CAF POTY award

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"The way you guys share it when a Nigerian commits a crime is the same way you should share it when a Nigerian makes the entire Africa proud. Ademola Lookman is the Man of the Moment."

@TheMahleek said:

"Ademola Lookman went from missing that season deciding penalty for Fulham in 2020 to winning the African Player Of The Year in 2024. NEVER GIVE UP!!"

@drpenking said:

"Look at how proud Ademola Lookman’s parents are. Nigerian parents wake up and start Supporting your children’s dreams. No be everybody go be Doctor and Lawyer."

Ademola Lookman hugs his father

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman shared a touching moment with his father.

Lookman was spotted engaging in a warm embrace with his father after winning the African POTY award.

The video attracted many emotional reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng

