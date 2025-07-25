Suspects narrowly escaped as an angry mob set ablaze a tricycle belonging to suspected phone snatchers in Kano state

Kano State Police Command confirmed the arrest of suspects, sending a strong warning to the public amid growing concern of jungle justice

Eyewitnesses give a detailed account of the incident, as residents lament the ineffective criminal justice system

Sharada, Kano State - A violent scene unfolded along Sharada Road in Kano State on Wednesday, July 23, as an enraged mob set fire to a tricycle (Keke NAPEP) belonging to suspected phone snatchers.

Legit.ng gathered from eyewitnesses that the suspects were severely beaten before managing to escape the attempted jungle justice.

Eyewitnesses' account

According to sources at the scene, the incident occurred around midday when two men on a tricycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a passenger.

The victim raised an alarm, drawing the attention of passersby, who swiftly pursued the suspects.

Abdul Sani, a passenger present at the scene, who saw the incident unfold, narrated the incident to Legit.ng.

“I saw them snatch the phone and try to speed off, but people blocked their way. Before you knew it, a crowd gathered, dragged them out, and started beating them mercilessly,” said Abdul explained.

Another eyewitness, Babawo Ali, recounted how the mob overpowered the suspects.

“They were kicking and hitting them with sticks. The men begged for mercy, but the crowd was too angry. Somehow, they managed to run away, but their tricycle was burnt immediately." Ali recounted.

Police send strong warning to mobs

Reacting to the incident, Kano State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest of suspects on his official Facebook page.

“We thank the people of Sharada for their support in arresting and handing over the suspects. We had arrested him some time ago.”

The police spokesperson, however, urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to report crimes to the relevant security agencies for proper handling.

In another development, Kiyawa also stated that the Sharada Divisional Police Officer swung into action, leading to the successful arrest of the other suspect who had fled, leaving his tricycle behind.

Findings by Legit.ng show that this incident adds to growing concerns over mob attacks against suspected criminals in Kano.

Recall that just last month, a similar mob lynching occurred in the Nasarawa area after an alleged theft.

Residents, however, argue that the slow response of law enforcement often leaves them with no choice.

A commercial driver, Ibrahim Musa, defended the mob actions, saying the process of criminal justice doesn't always punish the suspected criminals.

“If we leave them for the court, they might just release them the next day, and that is why we have to take action ourselves,” Ibrahim explained.

Rising jungle justice incidents in Kano State

Legit.ng previously reported that residents of Kano State have lost faith in the local security apparatus, taking matters into their own hands by meting out instant justice to suspected criminals caught in the act, according to sources.

While some residents justify these actions, others, however, express deep concern over the trend and its implications for society.

Legit.ng gathered that the recent incidents in the state, and areas like Hotoro, Kofar Ruwa, and Gadar Lado, have seen mobs attack alleged thieves, motorcycle snatchers, and phone robbers before security forces can intervene.

