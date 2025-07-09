Residents of Kano State are taking the law into their own hands, meting out instant justice to suspected criminals, highlighting the police's role in their inaction

Residents of Kano State have lost faith in the local security apparatus, taking matters into their own hands by meting out instant justice to suspected criminals caught in the act, according to sources.

While some residents justify these actions, others, however, express deep concern over the trend and its implications for society.

Legit.ng gathered that the recent incidents in the state, and areas like Hotoro, Kofar Ruwa, and Gadar Lado, have seen mobs attack alleged thieves, motorcycle snatchers, and phone robbers before security forces can intervene.

Despite repeated warnings from the Kano state police command urging people to avoid extrajudicial measures, findings by Legit.ng reveal the practice persists.

In interviews with residents, opinions were split as some defended jungle justice, citing frustration over perceived delays in judicial response.

Adamu Ayuba, a resident of Hotoro, was allegedly part of the mob that beat a suspected thief last week.

“If our judiciary and courts were faster, we would not have to do this ourselves. In fact, it is only through this means that we can defend ourselves and eliminate these criminals in our midst,” Ayuba explained.

However, others strongly condemned the practice, warning that innocent people could be wrongly targeted.

Dr. Sani Yahaya, who despite being a victim of phone snatching, said Mob justice is not the solution.

“It only breeds more violence and lawlessness in our society. I was a victim of phone snatchers last year at Kofar Ruwa, and they injured me badly, and I almost lost my life.

“But as individuals in the society, we have to think with our brains, not emotions, because how do we know the person being beaten is truly guilty? Sometimes it could be an innocent soul,” he stated.

Community leaders and civil society groups are also urging both improved policing and public awareness campaigns to address the root causes of crime.

Hassan Ali, a local NGO representative in Dala, stressed that there is a need for more security presence.

“We can only fight this menace if there is an adequate security presence in our state. We need more security presence, but I think we also need dialogue among our community and stakeholders to restore faith in the justice system,” he concluded.

Kano Police condemns jungle justice

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command, through its spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has repeatedly cautioned against jungle justice.

The command emphasises that suspects should be handed over to authorities for proper investigation and prosecution.

Kiyawa has reiterated, through several posts on his social media handles, that taking the law into one’s hands is a crime itself and will not be tolerated.

Mobs attack suspected kidnapper

