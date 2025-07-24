Adamawa State Police Command arrested 567 suspects linked to kidnapping, robbery, and child trafficking

Among the arrested are women suspected of running a child trafficking syndicate and notorious gang members

Commissioner Falings praised public cooperation, noting that all suspects have been arraigned while rescued children remain in protective custody

The Adamawa State Police Command, through determination, teamwork, and community partnership, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris Falings, has made significant progress in the ongoing battle against crime.

The Command has successfully apprehended 567 suspects involved in various violent and exploitative crimes. This sweeping wave of arrests has brought hope to families.

Adamawa state has seen a wave of attacks in recent time.

Police give a breakdown on operation

During a press briefing at the Adamawa Police Headquarters in Jimeta, Yola, the Commissioner not only shared the numbers but also spoke about broken families, exploited children, and the long-standing fear among residents.

“This briefing is to showcase to the public our achievements in the second quarter of 2025, as part of our sustained efforts to rid our state of criminal elements,” CP Falings noted.

Four kidnapped victims and thirteen trafficked children have been rescued so far, most of whom were allegedly stolen and transported to faraway Anambra State.

Among those arrested are 43-year-old Mrs. Ngozi Abdulwahab from Jambutu in Yola North and 55-year-old Mrs. Uche Okoye from Nnewi, Anambra State.

Both women were identified as key suspects in a major child trafficking syndicate that stole children from vulnerable communities in Adamawa and sold them in southeastern Nigeria.

“Thirteen of these children have now been reunited with authorities, and efforts are ongoing to return them to their rightful parents,” CP Falings stated.

Police recovered deadly firearms, including AK-47 riffles, among others, in the sweeping operation.

Victim's parent expresses joy

Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent about the rescue, a parent who preferred anonymity said through tears:

“I had lost hope. My baby was taken from us six months ago. I cannot describe what it feels like to know she’s alive and will soon be home. God bless the police.”

Another parent (name withheld) shared that his daughter was abducted when she was 1 year and 7 months old on January 1, 2014.

“All efforts proved abortive until today, when I saw her among the rescued children,” he said.

CP Falings added that, among the 567 suspects apprehended between April and June 2025, some names stand out for the gravity of their alleged crimes:

Zephaniah Alfred (29), finally arrested after being on the Command’s wanted list for years, is suspected to be the ringleader of a robbery gang that terrorized travelers on the Numan–Gombe highway.

Emmanuel Sale (28) and Jibirilla Hassan (36) reportedly confessed to robbing a man from Jalingo of his 2015 Honda Accord.

Tukur Adamu (36), a known drug dealer, was arrested after allegedly killing a young man who failed to remit ₦50,000 from the sale of Indian hemp.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Shaibu Wara, added, “We cannot allow criminals to rule our communities; we will fight for the safety of the public.”

Seven members of the infamous Shilla cult—a violent gang known for house-to-house robberies—were also arrested. The suspects, aged between 17 and 38, include: Muhammed Alhaji, Jafar Babangida, Jiyau Garba, Bawuro Ibrahim, Sahabi Muhammed, Lukman Usman, and Auwal Musa.

Deadly weapons recovered during operation

Significant recoveries were also made, including six AK-47 rifles, three pump-action guns, eleven locally fabricated rifles, dozens of live cartridges, three stolen vehicles, five tricycles, four motorcycles, computers, phones, charms, and household items.

One of the recovered motorcycles belonged to a young delivery rider attacked earlier in May. His attackers are now facing prosecution.

CP Falings acknowledged that these successes were possible thanks to public support. All suspects have been arraigned in court, and the rescued children remain in protective custody pending family verification.

“The story of Adamawa is changing from one of fear to one of resilience, justice, and renewed community trust,” he added.

“We thank the good people of Adamawa for their timely information. Security is a shared responsibility. If you see something, say something,” CP Falings urged.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his continuous support of security efforts in the state.

“We remain committed to safeguarding lives and property,” the Commissioner assured.

