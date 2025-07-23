Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has explained that he was denied a Nigerian visa in Germany

Igboho, a self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation activist, said he was yet to be removed from the wanted list of Nigeria

He lamented that he could not walk freely in his fatherland and decried the insecurity challenges in the South West region

The popular Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemi, also known as Sunday Igboho, has called on the Federal Government to delist him from its wanted list. The self-acclaimed activist also called on the government to prioritise security in the southwest region of the country.

Igboho reportedly made the call when he visited the palace of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, on Tuesday, July 22. He then sought the royal support of the traditional ruler to facilitate his full freedom and reintegration into the country.

Sunday Igboho calls on Federal Government to remove him from its wanted list

Source: Getty Images

Sunday Igboho asks FG to free him

The activist also maintained that he was not happy that he did not have the required freedom to walk freely in his "fatherland". He maintained that he was not a criminal, adding that he had been threatened by some unknown persons, plotting to kill him. He lamented that he cannot sleep in his house.

He also decried that when he tried to get a Nigerian passport in Germany, he was told that the federal government had written to them that he was on the wanted list

His statement reads:

“The other time I went to the Nigerian embassy in Germany to obtain a passport, they told me the Federal Government had written to them that I was on the wanted list."

See the video of his visit here:

Sunday Igboho decries insecurity in South West

He cried out that he wanted to be free and that the security challenges in the South West region are alarming and need urgent attention. He expressed his appreciation to the traditional ruler for his support throughout his challenges.

Igboho explained that the monarch was very supportive during his challenges with the Nigerian security and that he did not take the love for granted. Igboho then called on the government to appoint competent persons to lead the security situation in the South West.

The Yoruba nation activist vowed to give his full support to any competent hand that the federal government appointed to safeguard the region.

Sunday Igboho was confronted by the Nigerian army and subsequently declared wanted by the military following his Yoruba Nation activities, where he waged a tribal war against the Fulani tribe in the region, accusing them of being responsible for the insecurity in the South West region.

Sunday Igboho decries insecurity in South West

Source: Twitter

