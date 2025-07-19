Verydarkman has released a video reacting to the case of a lady who was arrested, tortured, and detained after being threatened by her landlord

A few days ago, the activist shared a video of the lady where her landlord was heard saying he was going to take her life

The activist criticized the police for their handling of the case and called on the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) to intervene

Social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has called out the AIG of police in Lagos State, Adegoke Kayode, over the case of a lady who was threatened by her landlord.

A few days ago, VDM shared a video of a man threatening to take the life of a lady, who is a student at the University of Lagos (Unilag).

VDM shares plan over case of lady threatened by landlord. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@policeng_lagos

Source: Instagram

According to the man, he was willing to pay N500,000 even if he was arrested.

In his latest video, VDM explained that despite being threatened by her landlord, the student was arrested and detained.

The TikToker revealed that the landlord had been trying to take advantage of the lady by attempting to sleep with her, but she refused.

VDM played a video showing how police officers from Zone 2 came to drag the lady to the station, where she was tortured.

VDM questioned why the case was taken away from Igando Police Station and noted that the landlord had written a petition accusing the lady of being linked to cultists, demanding proof from the man.

According to the activist, who was accused of dating female police officers a few weeks ago, the landlord used N500,000 to cover the case and asked that the lady be brought in for settlement at the police station.

VDM shares his plan over the case

In the recording, VDM stated that he was prepared to use jungle justice if anything happened to the lady.

VDM trends over video about lady. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He emphasized that her life was under threat, but she was currently safe. The TikToker added that many women had been oppressed by various individuals and often went scot-free because of situations like that of the lady.

The activist, who is deeply involved in investigating the late Mohbad's case, further stated that he could never trust the police for his security, as they could be bribed to kill him. VDM called on the AIG to intervene, ensure that the case was taken away from Zone 2, and brought back to Igando station. He added that the AIG should ensure that the case was charged to court and not allow Zone 2 officers to silence the lady.

See the Instagram video here:

Coroner inquest shares what killed Mohbad

Legit.ng had reported that the coroner inquest into the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad had finally enlightened the public on what happened to him.

While delivering its verdict in a court case in Ikorodu, it was stated that the nurse who treated Mohbad should be prosecuted.

Additionally, the court acknowledged the mistreatment of the late singer by Sam Larry and Naira Marley, confirming allegations of abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng