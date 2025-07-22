Widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are forecast to affect several regions across Nigeria on Tuesday, 22nd July 2025, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

Flash flood alerts have been issued for vulnerable areas, with expected disruptions to daily activities and transportation in northern, central, and southern states

From cloudy morning skies to rain-drenched evenings, the day’s weather pattern underscores the need for caution and preparedness nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued its daily weather forecast for Tuesday, 22nd July 2025, predicting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple regions of the country.

NiMet reported that residents across Northern States were expected to wake up to sunny skies interspersed with patches of clouds.

However, the agency warned that thunderstorms and moderate rainfall could occur in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Kaduna States during the morning hours.

By afternoon and evening, the weather was expected to intensify with thunderstorms and moderate rain forecast for Zamfara, Sokoto, Taraba, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, and Adamawa States. These conditions were expected to trigger potential travel delays and localized flooding.

Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall

Cloudiness dominated the outlook for Central States. According to NiMet, Niger, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, and Benue States were expected to receive light to moderate rain during the morning.

Rainfall was predicted to continue into the afternoon and evening, impacting parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, the FCT, Kogi, Benue, and Niger States. Visibility and road conditions were likely to be affected in these areas, with residents advised to take precautions.

Cloudy conditions with widespread rain

Southern States were forecast to experience cloudy skies throughout the day. NiMet highlighted that morning showers were likely in parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

Afternoon and evening hours were expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across a broader area, including Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

NiMet cautioned that “The public is advised to remain cautious of flash floods, strong winds, and localized disruptions due to thunderstorms and rainfall.” The warning was especially relevant for flood-prone areas and regions with vulnerable infrastructure.

