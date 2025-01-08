NiMet has forecasted hazy weather conditions across Nigeria from Wednesday to Friday, with moderate dust haze and visibility ranging from 2km to 5km

The agency advises people with respiratory issues to take precautions and recommends airline operators obtain specific weather reports for effective flight planning

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through NiMet's website for the latest updates and further information

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted hazy weather conditions across the country from January 8 to January 10, 2025

According to NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility ranging from 2km to 5km is expected during the forecast period.

Regional Weather Predictions

North Central Region: Moderate dust haze with similar horizontal visibility is anticipated.

Inland Cities of the South: Cloud patches in a hazy atmosphere are expected throughout the period.

Coastal Cities: Early morning mist or fog is predicted, followed by cloud patches in hazy conditions later in the day.

Northern Region: Slight dust haze with improved visibility is expected, with moderate dust haze on Friday and localized visibilities of less than 1km in parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kaduna states.

The statement read thus:

Precautionary Measures

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions due to suspended dust particles in the air. People with respiratory issues, such as asthma, are advised to be cautious of the prevailing weather conditions.

Additionally, NiMet recommended that airline operators obtain airport-specific weather reports from the agency to ensure effective flight planning.

FG’s Nimet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is the national agency responsible for providing weather forecasts and climate services in Nigeria.

Established to monitor and predict weather conditions, NiMet plays a crucial role in disaster management, aviation safety, and agriculture.

The agency's forecasts and advisories help in mitigating the impacts of adverse weather, ensuring public safety, and supporting economic activities across various sectors. For accurate and up-to-date weather information, NiMet encourages the public to follow their updates through their website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

