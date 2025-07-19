ValueJet has launched a new direct flight route between Lagos and Banjul, becoming the only airline to offer nonstop service on this path

The twice-weekly flights aim to boost tourism, strengthen regional trade, and enhance connectivity within West Africa

The airline sees the route as a strategic step toward making travel in the region more accessible and economically beneficial

In a bold move to enhance West African air connectivity, ValueJet has introduced a direct flight service linking Lagos, Nigeria, to Banjul, The Gambia — a destination often dubbed West Africa’s “hidden gem.”

This new route, which officially began operations on May 15, 2025, positions ValueJet as the only carrier currently offering nonstop flights between the two cities, streamlining travel for both tourists and business travellers.

Speaking about the launch, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi, ValueJet’s managing director and accountable manager, described the initiative as a key milestone in the airline’s broader mission to connect the region more efficiently.

Capt. Majekodunmi stated:

“We are proud to play a part in bridging distances and fostering closer economic ties between the people and businesses of Nigeria, The Gambia, and beyond, opening new opportunities for trade and tourism.”

Flights will operate twice a week, departing Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 9:00 PM every Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Banjul by 11:30 PM local time.

Return flights are scheduled to leave Banjul at 12:30 AM on Mondays and Fridays, landing in Lagos by 5:00 AM, ideal for business travellers looking to maximise their time.

For Nigerian travellers, the appeal is clear: no more layovers or detours. For The Gambia, it’s an opportunity to welcome more visitors, investors, and partnerships from one of Africa’s largest economies.

The airline hopes to attract not only vacationers eager to explore The Gambia’s pristine beaches and vibrant culture but also entrepreneurs eyeing new commercial opportunities across West Africa.

ValueJet’s expansion is more than just a new flight route; it’s a bridge connecting people, markets, and possibilities across a region rich with untapped potential.

Recall that a few months ago, ValueJet announced the commencement of its direct flights from Ikeja, Lagos to Jos, Plateau on April 2, 2025. This made it the second airline to offer direct services between the two cities.

Airline operator gives conditions to slash airfares

Meanwhile, Nigerians are hopeful for a reduction in air ticket prices, anticipating a possible drop following the expected supply of aviation fuel from Dangote Refinery.

In recent years, rising aviation fuel costs have forced airlines to raise their ticket prices, placing a strain on travellers.

However, Captain Ado Sanusi, the managing director of Aero Contractors, had expressed that airlines would be open to reducing fares, provided there is a significant decrease in fuel costs.

