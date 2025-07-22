Retired police officers in Plateau have protested poor treatment and demanded removal from the Contributory Pension Scheme

Protesters said many retirees earn as little as ₦15,000–₦34,000 monthly, however calling it an insult after many years of service

Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adesina promised to forward their complaints to the Inspector General

Jos, Plateau state - A large number of retired police officers on Monday, July 22, staged a protest at the Plateau state Police Command Headquarters in Jos.

The retired police officers decried what they called systemic neglect and ill-treatment by the Nigerian Police Force and the federal government.

Source: Twitter

Clad in black attire and carrying placards with inscriptions like “We Deserve Better” and “Stop the Contributory Pension Scheme,” the protesting retirees accused the government of abandoning them after decades of dedicated service.

Retired police officers: We are now beggars

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the Plateau state chapter of the retired police officers, Ayuba Gora, lamented the condition of former officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme, saying many are left with meagre payments that cannot sustain basic living.

His words:

“We are supposed to be senior citizens, but we’ve become beggars. We’ve tried everything possible to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme, but all our efforts have been ignored. It’s like we are being punished for serving this country."

He added:

“Many of us are battling illnesses like hypertension, osteoarthritis, diabetes, and rheumatism. How do you expect a retired Chief Superintendent of Police to survive on ₦34,000 monthly, or an Inspector on ₦15,000? It’s an insult.”

Retired police officer decry neglect

Gora further accused the Nigerian Police of treating its retired personnel as disposable, saying:

“They don’t want us anymore; they act like we should just die quietly. But we are not dying in silence. We will speak out until justice is served," they said.

Police commissioner promises action

Source: Getty Images

Responding to the protesters, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, acknowledged their complaints and assured them that the message would be delivered to the Inspector General of Police.

“I commend you for conducting yourselves peacefully. I will ensure your concerns reach the appropriate authorities,” Adesina said.

Legit.ng reports that the protest marked yet another plea from retired officers across the country who have repeatedly called for the removal of police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme, demanding instead to be placed on a defined benefit structure that ensures regular and adequate post-service income.

Policing: Nigeria, others part of worst-performing countries

In another report, Legit.ng reported that the International Police Science Association (IPSA) has released the list of countries that are performing the worst in terms of policing. The list is titled World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

Unfortunately, Nigeria is one of the five worst states in terms of policing. The rating was done based on the number of police officers in the country. level of terrorism and rioting. Also, the number of police on the country's borders, as well as governance, were taken into consideration.

Source: Legit.ng