The International Police Science Association (IPSA) has released the list of countries that are performing the worst in terms of policing. The list is titled World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

Unfortunately, Nigeria is one of the five worst states in terms of policing. The rating was done based on the number of police officers in the country. level of terrorism and rioting. Also, the number of police on the country's borders, as well as governance, were taken into consideration.

The association then explained that the broader definition gave room for the inclusion of traditional internal security issues such as the insurgency, terrorism and civil unrest, as well as other areas of internal violence like organised crime, violent crime, citizen perceptions of safety and riots, as well as governance issues and many others.

Below is the list of five countries with the worst policing across the world:

Venezuela

Venezuela was the worst-performing country on the WISPI, and the only country in the bottom ten not located in sub-Saharan Africa. Venezuela scored poorly across all four of the Index domains, particularly poorly on the legitimacy and process domains, where it ranked last.

Venezuela had a relatively small police force, with only 16 police officers per 100,000 people, compared to the Index average of 311 and the South American average of 366. Despite this, Venezuela had the highest internal armed forces rate in the region and the sixth highest globally, at 1,211 personnel per 100,000 people.

Uganda

Uganda was the second-worst performing country on the WISPI, with a score of 0.23, alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The average score across all countries was 0.53, and 0.37 in sub-Saharan Africa. Uganda scored poorly across all four Index domains, with a particularly low score on the legitimacy and outcomes domains.

Uganda’s outcomes score of 0.22 was the third lowest in the Index, behind Gambia and South Africa, and both its capacity and legitimacy scores are ranked in the bottom ten.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (henceforth Congo DR) was the equal second worst performing country on the Index, with a score of 0.23. The country scored poorly across all four domains, but particularly poorly on both the legitimacy and process domains.

Congo DR’s legitimacy score of 0.28 was the fourth lowest in the Index, behind Venezuela, Afghanistan and Bolivia, and their scores on the remaining three domains were ranked in the bottom ten.

Nigeria

Nigeria was the fourth-worst performing country on the WISPI, with a score of 0.27. Nigeria scored poorly across all four domains and was among the top ten worst-scoring countries on the legitimacy and outcomes domains.

Nigeria had a below-average-sized police force and a relatively small military sector. There are 120 police officers for every 100,000 Nigerians, well below both the Index average of 311 and the sub-Saharan Africa region average of 275.

Madagascar

Madagascar was the fifth worst performing country on the WISPI, with an overall score of 0.27. It had worse-than-average scores on all four Index domains, with the country’s worst score being on the capacity and process domains.

Madagascar ranks last out of all the countries on the Index on the capacity domain and was ranked in the bottom 20 countries for internal security outcomes.

