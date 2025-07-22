Retired police officers across Nigeria have vowed to proceed with a nationwide protest, demanding immediate exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)

Despite pleas from the Police Service Commission, the retirees say they’ve mobilised nationwide and will not accept promises without concrete government action

They accused the government of neglect and insisted that only a transition to a defined benefit pension system can restore dignity

Retired police officers across Nigeria have vowed to proceed with a nationwide protest over the refusal to remove them from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The retired police officers noted that despite appeals to the Police Service Commission (PSC) to halt the action and return to negotiations, their demands were left unattended to.

The officers, however, insisted they would not back down unless President Bola Tinubu’s government took tangible steps to address their grievances.

Ex-Police officers: We will not accept empty promises

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the Police Officers Retirees on Contributory Pension Scheme, Kaduna state chapter, Mannir Lawal, said the protest was non-negotiable.

Lawal, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, declared:

“We’re not rescinding our decisions. Our leaders have exempted themselves from the CPS and left the rest of us to suffer. From the rank of Commissioner of Police down to Constable, we are subjected to this scheme that offers us no dignity in retirement.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Lawal further decried the hardship faced by retired officers under the scheme, saying:

“Many of our colleagues are dying in abject poverty. We are senior citizens, yet we live like beggars. Our demand is clear and straightforward – we want to be exited from the Contributory Pension Scheme."

Retired Police officers: We are mobilised nationwide for protest

Lawal disclosed that the retirees had fully mobilised members across the country and would converge on the National Assembly.

“I can confirm to you that we have already mobilised our members across all 36 states and the FCT.

“People from Lagos are on the way. Those from Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, and Kwara have already arrived. Others are still coming," he said.

He emphasised that the group would not accept verbal assurances or political promises, Leadership reported.

“We’re not ready for any promise again. Our situation has deteriorated beyond reasonable doubt. No promise is acceptable unless we begin to see substantial alerts into our accounts. I repeat, no promise!" he said.

PSC’s plea falls on deaf ears

Earlier, the Police Service Commission had urged the retired officers to shelve the planned protest and return to the negotiation table. However, the retirees remain resolute, accusing the government of years of neglect and betrayal.

The protest is expected to draw hundreds of ex-officers in a coordinated demonstration to press home their demand to be transitioned to a defined benefit pension system that guarantees stable and sufficient post-retirement income.

