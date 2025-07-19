The High Court in Ibadan threw out a defamation case filed by a Dr Moses Daodu against popular gospel singer Yinka Ayefele and his radio station in Ibadan, Fresh FM

The presiding Justice Sule ruled that the claimant, Daodu, failed to respond to the preliminary objection filed since December 2023, showing no intention to challenge the defence

The defamation case started with a Fresh FM programme which discussed an allegation against Dr Daodu, who reportedly ignored police invitations before taking the matter to court

The High Court of Justice, Ibadan Judicial Division, Oyo state, has dismissed a defamation suit filed by one Moses Daodu against Fresh FM Nigeria Limited and its founder, Olayinka Ayefele.

The ruling was delivered on Monday, June 23, at Court 9 of the High Court by Honourable Justice Sule in Suit No. I/773/2023. The suit, which had generated public interest, was struck out following a preliminary objection filed by the defendants’ legal team, Olamiji Martins and Adedayo Aborisade of Marvic Alpha Legal Practitioners.

In its judgment, the court held that the claimant failed to file a counter affidavit in response to the Defendants’ Preliminary Objection, which had been served since December 2023. This, the court ruled, amounted to a lack of intention to oppose the objection.

Justice Sule upheld the argument of Olayinka Ayefele and his station Fresh FM that the suit disclosed no reasonable cause of action and constituted an abuse of court process. Consequently, the court dismissed the suit in its entirety.

Reacting to the ruling, the lead counsel for the famous singer, Olamiji Martins, lauded the court for what he described as a well-considered decision.

“This judgment is a testament to the diligence of our legal team and the merit of our client’s case. We appreciate the court’s sagacity and commitment to upholding the rule of law,” Martins said.

A defamation lawsuit against Yinka Ayefele and his station Fresh FM gets thrown out by a High Court in Ibadan.

How defamation suit against Yinka Ayefele started

The case arose from a broadcast aired on Fresh FM concerning an allegation that Dr Daodu had unlawful carnal knowledge of a female without her consent, an incident that reportedly escalated to the authorities at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where the claimant was employed at the time.

According to sources, the matter was subsequently discussed during a programme on Fresh FM, prompting Dr Daodu to initiate a legal action.

It was also disclosed that Daodu had consistently failed to honour police invitations regarding the matter, either to deny or substantiate the serious allegation made against him.

The court's decision reaffirms the principle that defamation claims must demonstrate clear and reasonable cause of action and must not be used as a tool to suppress public discourse or journalistic expression.

