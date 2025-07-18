A senior lecturer at Prince Abubakar Audu University, Dr Olabode Ibikunle, was confirmed dead following an alleged private encounter with a female student at a hotel in Anyigba

Police have launched an investigation after the student involved raised the alarm and the hotel management reported the event to authorities

Preliminary findings have prompted an autopsy, while unverified reports suggest the lecturer may have consumed multiple energy drinks before the incident

A senior lecturer at Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi State, Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, tragically passed away on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, in a hotel room amid circumstances involving an alleged sexual encounter with a female student.

The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in Anyigba, where Dr Ibikunle had checked in earlier that day with a student from the Department of Social Studies Education.

Hotel manager, Mr Moses Friday, informed the police after 22-year-old Gloria Samuel, a 200-level student at the institution, rushed to the hotel’s reception to report that the lecturer had collapsed after their private encounter.

Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, SP William Aya, confirmed the report to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lokoja. Aya described the case as “unfortunate,” stating that an autopsy has been conducted to determine the official cause of death.

The lecturer was transported to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by medical personnel.

Police investigation underway

According to police sources, the young woman involved was initially taken into custody and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further questioning.

The police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that appropriate action would follow based on the outcomes.

A student familiar with the situation told NAN on the condition of anonymity, “The lecturer was involved in sexual intercourse with the 22-year-old 200-level student of the institution before his sudden demise.”

Unverified claims have suggested that Dr Ibikunle may have consumed several energy drinks prior to the incident, although authorities have not officially confirmed this detail.

The late lecturer was reportedly married with children, adding a poignant layer to the incident which has sparked significant reactions across the university community.

