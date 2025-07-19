Losses, Destruction as Explosion Rocks Ibadan, Oyo State
- A petrol tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol exploded in Ibadan on Thursday, July 18, evening, triggering panic and fire damage in the Oyo state capital
- The incident occurred around 6:27 p.m. at Celica junction along the new Ife Expressway
- Eyewitnesses said the tanker lost control due to brake failure, collided with multiple vehicles, and overturned before bursting into flames
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ibadan, Oyo state - A petroleum tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol has caused an explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
As reported by Channels Television, the incident occurred on Thursday evening, July 19, at Celica junction, New Ife Expressway.
The fire incident was as a result of break failure, which made the vehicle lose control.
Guardian also noted the development.
Maroof Akinwande, the chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, confirmed the development.
Akinwande, in a statement, said:
“The firemen swiftly swung into action by applying chemical foam compound and restricted the fire from spreading to the nearby NNPC petrol station and surrounding properties. The fire was jointly extinguished with officers from the Federal Fire Service."
Fire incidents in Nigeria
In 2024, several fire incidents were recorded, including the Panteka market fire in Rigasa, Kaduna, on January 17, which destroyed the timber section of the market as confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Other incidents involved a building fire at Tudun Wada Quarters in Kano, causing seven casualties from smoke inhalation, and another at Horo Eastern by-pass depot resulting in one fatality.
There have also been fires in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on January 16, the IC World Emporia blaze in Gwarimpa, in the federal capital territory (FCT), on January 17, and the Sobi Hospital outbreak in Ilorin, Kwara state, on January 2.
In 2023, the Lagos State Fire Service recorded 1,642 fire incidents between January and June, with 42 deaths. The Kaduna State Fire Service also recorded 325 fire outbreaks, with 17 persons rescued, 26 injured, and 12 deaths.
Multiple fire incidents destroy properties worth millions in Oyo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in multiple fire incidents in Oyo state.
Two of the fire incidents occurred in Ibadan and consumed properties, including goods and other wares.
According to the general manager of the Oyo State Services Agency, Akinyemi Akinyinka, more damage could have been done, but for the intervention of the agency.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.