An Ibadan-based On Air Personality, Mrs. Folakemi Odeyemi, has lost her life in a tragic incident on the dilapidated Liberty-Academy Road in Ibadan

Odeyemi was indisposed and was being conveyed to the hospital before the vehicle carrying her got stuck on the damaged road

The community head, family, and work colleagues narrated the horrible experiences and incidents leading to her death

Ibadan, Oyo State - An Ibadan-based On Air Personality with Pensioner's FM, Folakemi Odeyemi, loses her life on the damaged Liberty-Academy road along Idi-Iroko-Adewole, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Legit.ng gathered that Odeyemi was being rushed to the hospital, after which the vehicle in which she was being transported got stuck on the damaged road, where she died after delayed medical attention.

An Ibadan-based radio presenter, Folakemi Odeyemi, loses her life on the damaged Liberty-Academy road along Idi-Iroko-Adewole, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Source: Getty Images

Further findings by Legit.ng revealed that the Liberty Academy Road project, which was originally intended to ease traffic and improve connectivity in the area, has now been abandoned.

Cause of Odeyemi’s death

Mrs. Odeyemi was reportedly in critical condition and was being rushed to the hospital when the vehicle transporting her became stuck in the severely damaged sections of the long-abandoned road.

All efforts to get the vehicle moving proved abortive. The delay was long, and there was no alternative, making Odeyemi succumb to death.

Community Leader speaks amidst frustration

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Baale of Idi-Iroko-Adewole in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Sikiru Ogunkeye, lamented that the neglect of the road by the government has left residents in precarious conditions.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with strong calls for immediate road repairs and accountability for the abandoned project.

“We have appealed many times. We had many challenges on that road. There were cases of pregnant women being transported and getting injured before they got to the hospital.

“Now, one of our landlords’ wives is a victim. Mrs Odeyemi's death has intensified the community's long-standing frustration," he explained

Speaking further, the community head recalled the community's efforts to make the road a little bit motorable, but the project was beyond what they could afford.

“As a community, we are also working to do the little we can by dredging the drainages and waterways. If we bring an excavator to work in that place, we will spend nothing less than 450,000 Naira per day," he added

Appeal to the Oyo State Government

Ogunkeye appealed to the Oyo State Government to come to the aid of the community.

“Some said our road belongs to the Oyo State Government, while some believe it belongs to the Federal Government. All we know is that we belong somewhere and we are part of Nigeria.

“Please, help us. We believe that the Oyo State Government is merciful.

“We appeal to the Government to, please, for God’s sake, help us do something about the Idi-Iroko-Adewole road." Ogunkeye explained

Family grief

Speaking, a member of Mrs Odeyemi’s family expressed disappointment over the abandonment of the road.

"We are tired of promises and excuses. Our loved one lost her life due to the neglect of this road. We demand action from the authorities to fix this road and prevent such tragedies in the future," she stressed

Pensioners’ FM mourns

The management of Pensioners’ FM, where the late Odeyemi was the Head of Marketing until her death, has expressed that the station is currently in a mourning mood.

The General Manager of the radio station, Dr. Babatunde Tiamiyu, in a tribute, described the situation as “the most difficult in the history of the organisation”, describing Odeyemi’s death as a loss that has left a void too heavy to comprehend.

“Losing someone so close is one of the hardest things any human can go through. It is a journey that comes with pain and confusion.

What is more baffling is how a cheerful ‘see you on Monday’ suddenly became a goodbye we never expected. How did we come to this?” Tiamiyu lamented

Mrs. Odeyemi was known for her dedication, warmth, and contribution to the growth of the Pensioners’ FM.

An Ibadan-based radio presenter, Folakemi Odeyemi, lost her life on the damaged road in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Source: Getty Images

