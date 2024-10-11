The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) in Ondo state clarified that the 16-year age limit for admissions is a directive from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and not the varsity's policy

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) in Ondo state has clarified that the decision not to admit under-16-year-old admission seekers into the institution is not its policy but that of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The announcement comes in response to rumours and allegations that the institution has been deliberately turning back students not up to 16 years old.

In a statement by its public relations officer, Isaac Oluyi, UNIMED urged the public to ignore the rumours, stating that the institution is bound to adhere to the directive of JAMB.

UNIMED addresses age restriction for under 16

"Our attention has been drawn to a rumour flying around and the news carried by some news outlets that the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, is refusing to screen intended students who are under 16 years of age.

"This is not the true situation. It is a concocted story based on ignorance and/or mischief and aimed at creating confusion in the public domain and/or unnecessarily embarrassing or blackmailing the institution," Oluyi stated.

Oluyi further emphasized that UNIMED does not tolerate admission racketeering nor uses liaison offices or external individuals for its admission process.

"Admission to UNIMED is strictly by merit and in line with existing laws and regulations from relevant regulatory bodies like JAMB. Again, we hereby reiterate that the 16-year minimum age limit is the national directive from JAMB to all universities in Nigeria and not a specific policy of our university," he added.

UNIMED has called on the public to ignore any narrative that seeks to paint a negative picture of the university being discriminatory in its admission or suddenly instituting a policy to deny admission to candidates less than 16 years of age.

"UNIMED is a law-abiding institution that does not cut corners and will continue to comply with the directives of JAMB and other regulatory bodies on admission and other operational issues at all times. Please note again that the 16-year age limit is not our making but a national directive from JAMB," Oluyi reiterated.

The vice-chancellor and other relevant university officials are willing to provide additional information as may be required to enlighten the public further.

This clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions and reaffirm UNIMED's commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines in its admission process.

FG clarifies controversial 18-year age limit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government announced plans to create guidelines to address the 18-year age limit for university admissions.

This move comes in response to growing concerns and debates among education stakeholders and parents regarding the policy.

