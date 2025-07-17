The Northern Vanguard has warned political actors against plotting to divide President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections

The group’s leader, Chief Edward Gulak, praised Shettima’s loyalty and described attempts to spark conflict as desperate and unpatriotic

Gulak urged the media and public to resist spreading baseless rumours and instead support national unity and stable governance

Political advocacy group Northern Vanguard has issued a strong caution to politicians and power brokers allegedly scheming to fracture the relationship between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the group’s President, Chief Edward Gulak, condemned what he described as a calculated campaign of discord targeting the presidency.

Gulak insisted that such attempts would fail, arguing that the bond between Tinubu and Shettima is rooted in mutual respect and national interest rather than political convenience.

“We know there are political merchants, driven by envy and personal bitterness, who hope to manufacture conflict between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima,” Gulak said.

“They will not succeed because what exists between these two leaders is unshakeable, based on shared vision and loyalty to the country.”

Tinubu lauded for choosing Shettima in 2023

Gulak praised Tinubu’s decision to select Shettima as his running mate in 2023, describing it as a move that has brought depth and substance to the administration.

According to him, Shettima has shown discipline and strategic insight beyond mere political balancing.

“Mr. President must be commended for the foresight he showed in picking Senator Kashim Shettima—a man of character, discipline, and strategic depth—as his partner in progress,” Gulak noted.

“Those who underestimated his impact now recognise he brings more than symbolic value to the ticket.”

Highlighting Shettima’s background as a former governor of Borno State, Gulak characterised him as a thoughtful and pragmatic public servant who has chosen national unity over personal ambition.

“He is not just a politician; he is an intellectual force who understands the complexities of our security and economy,” he said.

The Northern Vanguard argued that any disruption to the existing collaboration at the presidency would directly threaten the nation’s stability.

“If you destabilise them, you destabilise Nigeria,” Gulak warned.

Group warns media against divisive comments

Rejecting comparisons to past administrations marked by internal rivalry, Gulak insisted that the dynamic between Tinubu and Shettima has so far avoided the pitfalls that undermined previous governments.

“Vice President Shettima has shown uncommon maturity and refused to be dragged into unnecessary headlines. His loyalty is to the country first,” he added.

The group called on media organisations and commentators to avoid amplifying baseless rumours designed to spark division.

Instead, Gulak urged them to focus on constructive reporting that promotes unity and national development.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

