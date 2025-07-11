The Presidency has debunked claims that Vice President Shettima criticised President Tinubu over the suspension of Rivers Governor Fubara, calling such reports false

A statement clarified that Shettima’s remarks were historical references to past political events under Jonathan’s administration, not current commentary

The Presidency reaffirmed unity between Tinubu and Shettima, urged the media to avoid sensationalism, and defended the constitutional basis of the Rivers intervention

FCT, Abuja - The Office of the Vice President has strongly condemned what it described as a deliberate misrepresentation of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s recent remarks, clarifying that the comments were wrongly linked to the controversial suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Vice President had spoken at the public presentation of OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block, a book authored by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Presidency says Shettima’s remarks at the book launch are wrongly linked to Fubara’s suspension. Photo credit: @KashimSM/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Some media outlets reportedly suggested that Shettima’s reference to a past attempt to remove him as Borno state governor was a veiled attack on President Tinubu’s handling of the Rivers State crisis.

VP's remarks focused on Nigeria’s democratic history

According to a statement shared via X, and signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima’s comments were merely historical reflections about former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure and bore no link to the Rivers crisis.

He said,

“Vice President Shettima's remarks were purely intellectual, aimed at highlighting the growth of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. They referenced events under the Jonathan administration and were not commentary on current affairs.”

No, Tinubu didn’t remove Fubara, Presidency insists

The presidency clarified that, contrary to media claims, Tinubu did not remove Governor Fubara but only approved a temporary constitutional suspension as part of measures to restore order during a tense political standoff in Rivers.

“The actions taken by the President were legal, consultative, and necessary in light of the breakdown of governance and threats to public safety in Rivers State,” the statement noted.

Why Rivers situation required federal intervention, presidency explains

Drawing attention to Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, the Presidency explained that the President acted within his powers to declare a state of emergency and suspend certain state-level actors to prevent anarchy.

“The Rivers situation reached a constitutional threshold, with daily political violence, attacks on national assets, and legislative paralysis. Tinubu's proclamation was ratified by a bipartisan National Assembly, reflecting national consensus,” the statement explained.

Presidency says no conflict in the Presidency

The Presidency dismisses claims tying Shettima’s book launch comments to Fubara’s suspension. Photo credit: @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Dismissing reports of division between the President and Vice President, the statement reaffirmed the unity within the administration and their shared resolve to uphold the rule of law.

“Shettima stands shoulder to shoulder with President Tinubu in defending constitutional order and ensuring peace. Any narrative to the contrary is dishonest and harmful to national unity,” Nkwocha added.

Media urged to avoid sensationalism

The Office of the Vice President urged the media to exercise restraint and professionalism in reporting, warning against twisting public statements for sensational headlines.

“We call on media outlets to resist the urge for clickbait journalism that endangers national cohesion and misinforms the public. This administration remains united and focused on governance,” the statement concluded.

Presidency speaks on Tinubu's alleged 5-yr visa entry ban for US citizens

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has debunked widespread claims suggesting that his government has stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas to United States citizens.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency clarified that no such decision has been made and described the reports as fake news and misinformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng