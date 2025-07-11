Sheikh Alkali Zaria stirred reactions with a viral prayer in Peter Obi’s presence, invoking that may unfit leaders die before the election

The cleric also emphasised competence above faith, praying for whoever is good for Nigeria, whether Christian or Muslim to win

The moment, captured during Peter Obi’s Kaduna visit, has since sparked mixed reactions, but Obi is yet to comment on the prayer

A viral video capturing a powerful supplication by renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Zaria, has stirred mixed reactions after he delivered a fiery prayer in the presence of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

During an event in Kaduna on Monday, Sheikh Zaria made a bold spiritual declaration concerning Nigeria’s leadership.

Islamic cleric prays may ill-minded politicians die before the elections time. Photo: FB/Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

His prayer came during Peter Obi’s visit to Kaduna, where the former Anambra governor engaged with educational institutions as part of his nationwide development advocacy.

Sheik Alkali Zaria prayed that unworthy candidates be stopped from attaining power.

He swore:

“Whoever will not be good for Nigeria if he wins the election, may he die before the election.”

“Whoever is likely going to be a disaster to Nigeria, under whose watch banditry, kidnapping, and corruption will continue, may he die before the elections,” the cleric proclaimed.

He further emphasized that competence, not religion, should determine Nigeria’s leaders.

“Whoever may be good for Nigeria, regardless of religion whether Christian or Muslim, may he win the election.”

The Sheikh also referenced the Holy Quran, noting that God intentionally created diversity, implying that Nigeria’s unity should transcend religious differences.

Mixed reactions trail prayer

The video has since sparked intense debate, with many Nigerians applauding the cleric’s stance against incompetent leadership.

“This is the prayer of the oppressed. We are tired of leaders who worsen our suffering. I like that Sheik Alkali has the liver to make such a prayer in front of our politicians,” said Ahmard Sani Zaria.

Peter Obi mums as cleric lays heavy curses on politicians. Photo: FB/ Peter Obi, Rariya

Source: Facebook

Aisha Musa Adam, expressed concern over Obi’s listening to the transcript of the prayer.

“My dear is I don’t want Peter Obi to listen to this prayer or gets a transcript of it. He will not feel bad, even though the cleric is sincere with his prayer.”

Some critics like Mr. Ishaq Adam, however, questioned the appropriateness of such a prayer in a political setting.

“Even if he is going to do that prayer, not in the presence of Peter Obi, especially that he doesn’t understand the language, and the prayer and the intention of the prayer could easily be misinterpreted.”

Despite the divide, Mr. Adam explained that the moment has again amplified discussions on Nigeria’s leadership crisis ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, who was seen listening attentively in the video, has not yet publicly commented on the prayer.

