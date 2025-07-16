The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, praised the Islamic burial of the late Awujale of Ijebuland as a bold step that protects Yoruba royal dignity

Oba Akanbi said the move shields monarchs from degrading traditional rites like mutilation and aligns royal burials with the wishes of the king or his family

He declared his own domain free from secret societies’ control, urging other Yoruba rulers to uphold honour, faith, and freedom even after death

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has described the Islamic burial of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a historic turning point for the Yoruba traditional institution.

Oba Akanbi praised the decision as a sign of dignity and liberation for Yoruba monarchs, saying it shields them from degrading practices that dishonour their legacies.

Awujale reportedly made it clear before death that his burial should be held in accordance with Islamic rites Photo: Awujale of Ijebuland/FB

Source: Twitter

The Awujale, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, was laid to rest the following day according to Islamic rites. His burial proceeded under tight security as soldiers prevented traditionalists from disrupting the ceremony.

According to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, the late monarch had made clear before his death that he wished to be buried following Islamic principles.

Oluwo of Iwo reacts to Awujale's funeral

In a statement released by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oba Akanbi applauded the courage of the Awujale’s family, Governor Abiodun, and Ogun State’s Attorney General, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN).

Oluwo of Iwo hails the funeral of Awujale as a victory for the Yoruba land. Photo: FB/Oluwo of Iwo

Source: Facebook

He described their role in fulfilling the monarch’s wishes as a landmark moment that would protect the sanctity of Yoruba royal institutions.

“The courage demonstrated by the late Adetona’s family, Governor Abiodun, and the Attorney General is commendable and a foundation blessing to restore the glory of Yoruba stools and their occupants,” Oba Akanbi said.

“Any town willing that his king be butchered after death should appoint an herbalist, Osugbo, or Ogboni as their king.”

Oba Akanbi added that the decision set a noble path for future royal burials across Yorubaland.

“Kings should be honoured to the grave and beyond, and not butchered like an animal after death,” he said, describing the burial as “a freedom of Yoruba traditional rulers from physical and spiritual oppression after their death.”

Oluwo condemns acts of traditionalists

He further noted that burial rites for Yoruba monarchs should be determined either by the king before his passing or by his family afterward.

According to the Oluwo, any attempt by secret societies to seize a king’s remains against his wishes violates both family rights and the dignity of the throne.

Oba Akanbi reaffirmed his commitment to keep the Iwo throne free from the influence of secret cults and idol worship.

“In Iwo, I have freed the Oluwo stool from bondage since my ascension 10 years ago,” he said.

“The Osugbos and Ogbonis have no relation with the Yoruba monarchy. Even after my death, I trust Iwo people—they will never condone absurdity.”

The monarch concluded by urging other Yoruba rulers and families to embrace burial practices that protect the dignity of kings while respecting their religious convictions.

How Kano billionaire Aminu Dantata was buried

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Aminu Dantata, Nigerian elder statesman and Kano billionaire, who died in the early hours on Saturday, June 28, was laid to rest in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The burial of the late billionaire was accompanied by Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, who also led the body from Abu Shabi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng