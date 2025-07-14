The Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and its 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the revered traditional ruler, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

Ajadi, in a solemn condolence message issued on Monday, described the late monarch as a timeless icon of Yoruba royalty, an agent of peace, and a pillar of development whose reign brought honour not only to the Ijebu people but to the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large.

Ajadi is quoted:

"The news of Kabiyesi’s passing is devastating. It is indeed the end of an era,” Ajadi said. “Oba Sikiru Adetona was a monarch whose life and reign embodied wisdom, courage, and unyielding commitment to the well-being of his people. His departure is a monumental loss not just to Ijebuland, but to the entire Nigerian federation.”

Profile of late Awujale

Born on May 10, 1934, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona ascended the throne of his forefathers on April 2, 1960, making him one of the longest-reigning monarchs in African history. His tenure as the Awujale of Ijebuland spanned an extraordinary 65 years, during which he earned widespread respect for his outspoken nature, modern worldview, and advocacy for good governance and constitutional democracy.

The monarch, who hailed from the House of Anikinaiya in the Ijebu Kingdom, was also known for his longstanding friendship with the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who himself passed away just hours before the Awujale on the same day. Their nearly six-decade-long relationship was often cited as a symbol of mutual respect across traditional and political lines.

In his condolence message, Ambassador Ajadi further said:

"It is deeply symbolic that Oba Adetona left this world within hours of his close friend, former President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria has lost two of its greatest elder statesmen on the same day. May their souls find eternal peace.”

Ajadi greets Oba Adetona's family

Ajadi also extended his condolences to the royal family of the Awujale, the Council of Obas in Ogun State, and the entire people of the Ijebu Kingdom, urging them to take solace in the rich legacy of development and cultural preservation the late monarch left behind. He said:

"As we mourn, we must also celebrate a life well-lived. Kabiyesi was not just a traditional ruler—he was a national conscience. He lived through some of Nigeria’s most turbulent political periods and remained a steadfast voice for justice and order.”

Ajadi praises Oba Adetona's reign

Oba Adetona’s reign witnessed numerous transformations in Ijebuland, including educational advancements, economic development, and infrastructural growth. He was instrumental in modernizing the traditional institution and was a major advocate for the autonomy and relevance of kingship in a democratic Nigeria.

Ambassador Ajadi reiterated by calling on younger generations to emulate the monarch’s values:

"Let the life of Oba Adetona teach us about selflessness, courage, and service. He stood for truth even when it was unpopular. That is the true mark of leadership.”

