President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assessment of all his almost 7-year tenure as Nigeria's leader

The president declared that he has given his best to the country, while asking Nigerians to reflect on his administration's efforts

The president made the statement while answering questions from Cyril Stober, a news editor with the state-owned NTA

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari says he has done his best for the country and hopes Nigerians will understand his effort after he leaves office.

Speaking to NTA in an interview aired on Thursday, January 6, Buhari said he did not expect appreciation from Nigerians.

President Buhari says has given his best to Nigeria in the last 6 and half years as the country's leader. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The president insisted he has done well when assessed based on the conditions he met when he took office.

His words:

“I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?

“I’ve given my best, and I hope after I leave, Nigerians will reflect. I’m not expecting any appreciation but what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best. That’s what I’m expecting from Nigerians.”

Lecturer says he has given up on Nigeria's restoration after watching Buhari

Reacting to the latest interview by the president, Ahmed Magawata, a lecturer at the Federal College of Education Yola, Adamawa state said he finds it difficult to retain his optimism for Nigeria's restoration in the remaining period Buhari will remain in power.

He wrote on Facebook:

“24 hours after Channels TV aired its interview with the president, NTA aired its own version of an interview with the president at 8:00 pm on Thursday, 6th January 2022. But this one lasted for just 28 minutes as against 40 minutes with the Channels TV.

“The president's reaction to the questions during the interview was not different from the one exhibited during his interview with the channels TV.

“I troubled retaining my optimism for the restoration of the country for the remaining period of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Buhari insists APC not a safe haven for corrupt politicians

Legit.ng had earlier reported that during the interview, Buhari rejected the notion that corrupt politicians defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to escape punishment.

According to Buhari, even if those accused of corruption join his party, they can't go scot-free.

He explained that such defections have not stopped his government’s insistence on accountability at all levels.

Buhari urges Nigerian youths not to depend on government for jobs

Earlier, in an interview with Channels Television, Buhari asked Nigerian youths to use their education and exposure to improve themselves and not see them as tickets to depend on the government for jobs, saying:

“I wish when they go to school; when they work hard; when they earn their degree, they don’t do it thinking that government must give them jobs.”

The president regretted that the colonial administration indoctrinated people to wait for government jobs after passing through school.

