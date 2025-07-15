Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s closest companions, domestic staff, neighbours, and childhood friend, have paid tribute to him

He was known for his affection toward animals and generosity to the less privileged

As Buhari is buried today in Daura, tributes from leaders like Lawan and Abdulsalami echo his legacy

Daura, Katsina state – As Nigeria prepares to lay former President Muhammadu Buhari to rest today, tributes are pouring in from those who knew him most intimately.

From his domestic workers, neighbours, close associates, to childhood friends, they all painted a portrait of a man remembered for compassion, humility, and dedication to service.

"No One is Perfect": Buhari's Domestic Workers, Kinsmen, Associates Recount Moments

Buhari, 82, passed away on Sunday, 13 July 2025, at a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

His burial is scheduled for 2:00pm on Tuesday, July 15, in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

Buhari's love for animals remembered

In the quiet corners of his Daura residence, Buhari found joy in the simplest of things.

His domestic staff fondly recalled his special bond with animals, describing him as a man who deeply loved and cared for his pets.

“He loved his three tortoises that were nearly 30 years old, and there was also a kiskadee bird that would often visit. Watching him interact with the animals made us see his soft side,” a staff member shared.

Buhari also kept bulls, camels, horses, cows, and piccolo birds, tending to them with great care.

“His kindness extended even to animals, and that’s something we will never forget,” said another worker.

Staff recall Buhari’s warmth and humility

Domestic workers who remained with Buhari after he left office described their late employer as approachable, kind, and emotionally present.

“He made us feel like family. I remember when one of our colleagues lost his son, Buhari came to the house, stayed for five hours, and offered comfort as though he was the bereaved,” one said.

Another recalled,

“He wasn’t just our employer; he was our friend and guardian. He always checked on our families. He brought us pride.”

Childhood friend mourns a principled leader

Suleiman Ammali, a lifelong friend of Buhari, reflected on the decades-long bond they shared.

“My heart aches, but I take comfort in God’s will. Buhari was principled and never misused public funds. Nigerians, especially in the North, will miss a good father and leader,” Ammali said.

Neighbours speak of Buhari’s humility and generosity

Those who lived near Buhari in Daura spoke of a man unchanged by power. Hajiya Bilkisu Isah said,

“His simplicity and character will always be remembered here.”

Ismaila Ibrahim, another neighbour, noted:

“For over 50 years, we lived side by side. He remained humble till the end. Every Sallah, he gave food, money, and rams to the less privileged.”

Lawan, Abdulsalami pay tribute

"No One is Perfect": Buhari's Domestic Workers, Kinsmen, Associates Recount Moments

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan described Buhari as a man of integrity.

“No one is perfect, but Buhari lived a life of service. Nigerians embraced him in 2015 because he stood for honesty,” he said during a condolence visit to Daura on Monday.

Also speaking to Channels Television, former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar revealed he was in the same London hospital with Buhari days before his death.

“I had just been discharged when I heard the news. I rushed to condole with the family. Buhari was a reserved but exceptionally honest man, you could trust him with anything.”

Abdulsalami noted that Buhari’s death would impact Nigeria’s political future:

“His death is a big blow. It will change our politics, hopefully for the better.”

Tinubu declares 7-day mourning for Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has declared a seven-day national mourning period and ordered flags to fly at half-mast nationwide and at Nigerian missions abroad.

Also, Tuesday was also declared a public holiday in Buhari’s honour.

Tinubu has also approved an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by Senator George Akume to organise the state burial. Members include top ministers and national security officials.

According to Governor Dikko Radda, the late President’s remains will be laid to rest at his Daura residence today at 2:00pm, following his return from London.

As Nigeria bids farewell, stories from those who knew him best help preserve the legacy of a leader remembered not just for politics—but for his humanity.

