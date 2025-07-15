A rare video of Buhari’s only surviving sibling, Hajiya Rakiya, mourning him during a condolence visit in Daura has sparked emotional reactions online

The video was taken as Professor Isa Pantami consoled her, praying for Buhari's peaceful rest and praising the bond between the siblings

Buhari died on 13 July in London and was buried in Daura on Tuesday; national mourning continues with condolence registers opened across Nigeria and abroad

A rare and emotional video has surfaced online, showing the last surviving sibling of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Rakiya, mourning her younger brother at their family home in Daura, Katsina state.

The footage, recorded during a condolence visit by Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, captured a deeply touching moment as Hajiya Rakiya, Buhari’s elder sister, expressed visible grief over the passing of Nigeria’s former leader.

Rare Video of Buhari’s Elder Sister Mourning Ex-President Breaks Heart

Source: Twitter

Recall that Buhari died on Sunday, 13 July, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness. His remains were returned to Nigeria on Tuesday and interred in his hometown, Daura, according to Islamic rites.

Pantami consoles grieving sister

Professor Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, paid a personal visit to Daura on Monday, July 14, to extend his condolences to Hajiya Rakiya and other family members.

Speaking during the visit, Pantami said:

“I came to console Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving sibling of our late President. May Allah grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bless our own endings too.”

The short clip, which has since gone viral, stirred emotional reactions across social media, with many Nigerians commenting on the depth of the family's loss and the strong bond between the siblings.

Nigerian leaders storm Daura for Buhari's burial

Government officials, traditional leaders, and religious figures have also visited Daura to pay their respects.

The Federal Government had earlier declared a seven-day period of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and a public holiday observed on Tuesday to honour the late statesman.

Tinubu sends a condolence message

President Bola Tinubu, in his official tribute, described Buhari as “a patriot, soldier, and statesman whose legacy of discipline and public service will never be forgotten.”

Condolence registers have been opened across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies nationwide, as well as at Nigerian embassies and missions around the world.

Zahra Buhari weeps in deep sorrow at hospital

Legit.ng reported that the death of Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked a wave of public emotions online as countrymen and top personalities mourn him.

However, a video emerged that captured scenes from the hospital where he died. In the viral video, two ladies in hijabs walk into the hospital's reception area. A few minutes later, one of them burst into tears, weeping uncontrollably.

Her screams filled the quiet streets of London as she tried to hold herself together. A young man and woman walked out of the hospital to console her and further led her back into the medical premises.

