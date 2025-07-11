Lawal Maryam Abiodun from LASU was named Best Graduating Female Student and Second Overall Best at the Nigerian Law School Call to Bar

LASU’s Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Law praised her dedication, describing her as a symbol of excellence and an inspiration to other students.

Her success reaffirms LASU’s commitment to producing globally competitive legal professionals distinguished by hard work and discipline.

Lagos State University (LASU) has recorded another remarkable academic milestone as one of its alumni, Lawal Maryam Abiodun, was honoured as the best graduating female student at the Nigerian Law School’s Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Maryam, who studied Common and Islamic Law at LASU’s Faculty of Law, also emerged as the second overall best graduating student among 7,134 fresh lawyers called to the Bar this year.

Her achievement has been widely celebrated by the university community and beyond as a symbol of LASU’s continued commitment to excellence.

University celebrates brilliant alumna

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Professor Kareem Olatoye, praised Maryam’s dedication and outstanding performance.

Urging other students to emulate her discipline and commitment, Professor Olatoye said:

“A true ambassador and a shining example of the excellence we instil in our students."

In her congratulatory message, the Vice-Chancellor described the success as a proud moment for LASU, commending both the Faculty of Law and its lecturers for playing a vital role in nurturing students into accomplished professionals.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the high standards of education and mentorship at LASU. It reflects our commitment to nurturing globally competitive graduates who will stand out anywhere in the world,” Professor Olatunji-Bello said.

She further encouraged law students to continue striving for academic distinction and uphold the university’s reputation for producing graduates who excel nationally and internationally.

LASU establishes academic dominion in 2025

The recognition of Maryam Lawal is not only a personal triumph but also highlights LASU’s rising prominence in legal education. Her success adds to the university’s growing list of alumni making significant impacts in the legal field, both in Nigeria and globally.

Earlier this week, JAMB disclosed that LASU is the tertiary institution with the highest number of aspirants in the country, a position held by the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for years.

Observers say achievements like Maryam’s reflect the strength of LASU’s academic programmes and the dedication of its faculty. Her journey, marked by perseverance and excellence, is now seen as an inspiration for other young Nigerians pursuing a career in law.

