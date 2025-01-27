The Federal Government, through the FCSC, has launched a recruitment drive for various positions in the Federal Civil Service, with applications open until March 10, 2025

Eligible Nigerians are encouraged to apply via the official portal, with strict instructions to submit only one application and provide required documents like CV, certificates, and passport photo

This recruitment initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s administration's efforts to enhance public service, and applicants are urged to review eligibility criteria and detailed instructions on the FCSC website

The Federal Government, through the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), has launched a recruitment process for various positions within the Federal Civil Service.

The announcement, made on Monday, January 27, opens up opportunities for qualified Nigerians to apply for roles within the civil service.

Tinubu's government has announced the commencement of federal service recruitment. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by the FCSC's Head of Press and Public Relations, Taiwo Hassan, the government outlined the application procedures and eligibility requirements for prospective candidates.

Application process and eligibility criteria

Hassan emphasized that only eligible individuals are encouraged to apply through the commission’s official recruitment portal.

He stated that applicants are permitted to apply for only one position, with clear instructions on the documents required for submission.

“The Federal Civil Service Commission is receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service. The vacancy announcement is published on the commission’s website: www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng and in national newspapers,” Hassan said.

He further explained that interested applicants must submit their applications through the official link: [https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng](https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng), with a special mention for candidates with physical disabilities, who are required to indicate the nature of their disability.

Required documents for application

Applicants are instructed to upload the following documents as part of their application:

1. Curriculum Vitae (CV)

2. Ph.D/Master’s Degree Certificate (if applicable)

3. Degree/HND/NCE Certificate

4. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate

5. Primary School Certificate

6. NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate

7. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

8. Local Government Identification

9. Recent Passport Photograph

Hassan stressed that all applications must be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March, 2025.

Opportunities for Nigerians

This recruitment initiative provides a significant opportunity for qualified Nigerians to join the Federal Civil Service, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s focus on improving public service and enhancing the capacity of the federal workforce.

With the application process now open, prospective applicants are encouraged to review the detailed instructions on the FCSC website and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

Application Deadline and Further Details

Candidates looking to apply for any of the listed positions must ensure they meet the application deadline, which is set for March 10, 2025.

Additional details, including full vacancy listings and instructions, can be found on the FCSC website.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng