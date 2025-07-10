Nigeria braces for widespread thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds, according to NiMet’s latest forecast for 10 July 2025

Weather conditions are set to intensify in northern and central regions, while southern states will experience steady rain and cloudy skies

The public has been urged to stay alert for flash flooding and possible disruptions, as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issues a nationwide weather advisory

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued a weather alert on 9 July via its official X account, outlining anticipated weather conditions across the country for Thursday, 10 July 2025.

The advisory highlighted significant rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential flooding in several states, with warnings for the public to remain cautious.

NIMET Predicts Heavy Thunderstorms and Rainfall in Nigeria, Mentions States Affected. Photo credit: Nimetofficial/X

Source: Twitter

Northern Nigeria faces strong winds and heavy rainfall

In northern Nigeria, NiMet reported that the morning would bring thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, and Bauchi. Other northern areas were expected to remain sunny with patches of cloud.

By afternoon and evening, conditions were forecasted to intensify, with moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds likely in Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno.

Thunderstorm forecast for Central Nigeria

According to NiMet’s forecast, parts of the central states—including Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Niger would experience morning thunderstorms with light rain.

In the latter part of the day, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall were expected to spread across FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Niger, and Plateau.

Southern Nigeria to experience widespread rainfall

Residents in southern Nigeria were advised to prepare for morning light rain and cloudy skies, particularly in Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

NiMet stated that “moderate rains are expected across most parts of the southern region” in the afternoon and evening hours.

Public advised to remain alert to flood risks

NiMet emphasised the need for caution throughout the day, warning that severe weather conditions could lead to flash flooding, strong winds, and localised disruptions.

The forecast served as a timely reminder for residents to take preventive measures and stay informed about evolving weather developments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng