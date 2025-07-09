BREAKING: UAE Bans Transit Visa for Nigerians, Imposes Fresh Visa Conditions
For the umpteenth time the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have imposed more stringent conditions for Nigerians visiting Dubai even as they banned transit visa applications.
The latest directives were communicated to travel agents on Tuesday, Daily Trust learnt.
In a major development that is expected to reduce traffic from Nigeria to Dubai, UAE foremost destination for businesses and tourism, any Nigerian aged between 18 and 45 is also restricted from getting tourist visa unless accompanied.
This is coming just about a year after the UAE and Nigeria resolved a two-year visa ban placed on Nigerians by the UAE authorities.
Source: Legit.ng
