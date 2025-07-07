10-year-old on daily dialysis needs ₦19m for life-saving kidney transplant

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A teacher, Daniel Paul, has cried out for help to raise N19million for a kidney transplant for his 10-year-old son, David.

The father said his son is diagnosed with advanced chronic kidney disease.

Father cries out for help to save son who needs ₦19m for life-saving kidney transplant. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Mr Paul has appealed to well-meaning individuals, groups and firms to come to his rescue as he attempts to save his son.

As reported by The Punch, the man explained that the family had exhausted its available resources on David, who is on twice-daily dialysis, amounting to N160,000 weekly.

He further disclosed that the family resorted to public appeal after spending over N4.5 million.

“We have spent all our meagre earnings, borrowed from friends, neighbours and church brethren but the situation has increased to what it is now: Stage 4 CKD, TB, Heart Failure and BP.”

According to Mr paul, the doctors recommended a kidney transplant, estimated to cost about ₦19 million in Nigeria and about N30 million if his son is transferred to India.

“The recommendations of the consultants are: 1. twice daily dialysis and urgent kidney transplant which is N160,000/week and estimated N19m respectively and the money is not there, thereby worsening the boy’s situation even as he lies there in the hospital.

“We have borrowed N1.5 million and got assistance of N1.6 million from family, friends and even church members. All together, we have spent N4.5 million.”

Governor Fintiri announces free dialysis in Adamawa

Recall that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri purchased two CT scan machines, with one installed at the Specialist Hospital and the other set for the Numan General Hospital.

The Governor confirmed on his X handle that free dialysis treatment is ongoing, while a modern laboratory and OPD complex are set for completion.

Fintiri reiterated his commitment to upgrading hospitals across Adamawa, ensuring residents have access to modern healthcare facilities and improved medical services.

DJ Jimmy Jatt shares ordeal battling Kidney disease

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Jimmy Jatt shared his experience while battling with kidney failure, which was caused by diabetes.

In an interview with Rubbin Minds, he stated how it started and how he had been fairing since them.

Fans were excited to see the disc jockey as they reacted to the interview in the comment section of the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng