A graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is set to travel to the UK to further his studies under a scholarship

Chizoba Victor Ejiofor's travel documents have been approved, as he now has a visa to proceed to the UK

Also, he is going to study under a scholarship worth £33,000 (over N68 million), according to a post by education activist Alex Onyia

The visa application of a Nigerian man has been approved, and he is set to travel to the UK for his studies.

The student is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state.

The UNN graduate is set to travel to the UK to further his studies.

According to education activist Alex Onyia, who shared the story on X, Chizoba Victor Ejiofor's travel documents are ready.

Also, while in the UK, Ejiofor will be studying under a scholarship worth £33,000 (over N68 million).

Alex said:

"I have an update regarding Chizoba Victor Ejiofor. The UNN best graduating student with CGPA of 4.98 whom the school refused to give his N50k price award. His visa has been approved this morning. He got £33k fully funded commonwealth school to advance his studies in the UK. Flights, accommodation, monthly stipend is covered by Commonwealth."

The UNN graduate will study in the UK under a scholarship worth N68 million.

Reactions as Nigerian student gets UK visa

@AdekunleOderind

"Yet another brilliant young Nigeria allowed to japa away from Nigeria just because of 50,000 naira and he has been blessed with £33,000. Big Brother Nigeria winners get millions and houses while best graduating students are promised less than 100,000 naira yet he was not given the money. Kudos to @winexviv for all you do for Nigerian Youths."

@CodedSprouts said:

"Proud of what you are doing Sir. As a great advocate for Education, I will learn from your great works and even do more. Education is Power _ One Book, One Pen!"

@deckdesmond said:

"From ₦50k denial to £33k Commonwealth scholarship destiny always wins. Congrats to Chizoba!"

@the_oddmind

"A country that place priority and premium to musicians and celebrities. MDs of banks and corporate companies line up to endorse and pay for social celebrities while struggling to give scholarships and celebrate academic excellence. Governments use social media influencers with no tangible skills other than Instagram and TikTok live Vidoes for faces for their states. YET we often wonder why the younger generations hate books and schools so much. No miracle will happen to Nigeria if we continue at this same pace and mindset. A time may come when herbalists and quacks Agbojedi sellers will be the only one lefts to cater for our public health system."

@MichaelOmodara3 said:

"I also pray that he is able to forgive those that refused to give him the 50k he merited as the best graduating student, I see this guy making a huge financial contribution to that same UNN to help build a research center in nearest future."

