Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin has emeregd as the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The coronation ceremony of the 43rd Olubadan was held at the Labosinde compound, the family whose right is to crown any new monarch

Notable dignitaries, including Ooni of Ife, a former Oyo State Governor and member of the Olubadan-in-Council, Rashidi Ladoja; attended the ceremony

Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin has been crowned as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, approved the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin.

The event is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The coronation ceremony was held on Friday, at the Labosinde compound, the family whose right is to crown any Olubadan of Ibadanland, The Nation reported.

As reported by The Punch, those present at the ceremony included Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state and member of the Olubadan-in-Council; Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto; and Teslim Folarin, a former Senate leader.

Makinde presents staff, instruments of office to Olakulehin

As reported by The Nation, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has presented staff and instruments of office to the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1.

Makinde, made the presentation around 2:45 pm on Friday, July 12, during a ceremony at the frontage of Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Olakulehin to appear before kingmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan-designate, was scheduled to meet the Ibadan kingmakers.

Olakulehin is currently at his private residence at No 1, Cassia street, Alalubosa government reserved area (GRA) in the Ibadan South West LGA of Oyo state.

The incoming king will attend the next meeting of the Council of Obas in Ibadanland.

