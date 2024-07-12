Ibadan is abuzz with anticipation as preparations are finalized for the coronation of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, is buzzing with excitement as preparations are finalized for the coronation and installation of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at the Mapo Hall Arcade in the city's center.

The ceremony is set to begin under tight security, with dignitaries from various sectors already in attendance for this historic event.

President Tinubu, Sultan of Sokoto, others grace the coronation ceremony of Oba Olakulehin Photo credit: @Naija_PR/Kola Sulaiman

The gathering includes current and former political leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures, and other notable personalities.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin has started the traditional rites at Labosinde Quarters.

He was crowned at Ose Meji Quarters before proceeding to Mapo Hall Arcade to receive the staff of office from Governor Makinde.

Notable attendees include Chief Adebayo Adelabu, representing President Bola Tinubu; Oyo State Deputy Governor Alhaji Adebayo Lawal; Osun State Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, representing Governor Ademola Adeleke; and Ondo State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, representing Governor Lucky Akeredolu, The Punch reported

Former Oyo State Deputy Governors Chief Moses Adeyemo and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarunmi are also present, along with former Methodist Church Prelate Sunday Ola-Makinde; former Oyo State Military Administrator Oladayo Popoola; Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, wife of a former Oyo governor; Honorable Abass Adigun, representing South East/North East federal constituency in the 10th National Assembly; and Alhaji Ajeniyi Ajewole, President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

Other notable attendees include former Minister of Power and Steel Elder Wole Oyelese and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, arrived at 11:30 a.m. with the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States, Alhaji Makanjuola Akinola, and the leadership of the Oyo State Muslim Community.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who presented the staff of office to the new Olubadan, is expected to arrive soon, The Sun reported.

Security at the event includes the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, the state Commissioner of Police, and the Director of the Directorate of State Service (DSS).

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland

