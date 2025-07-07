Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, has died at 90, leaving behind a legacy in politics, traditional leadership, and cultural preservation

The city of Ibadan has been thrown into mourning following the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The highly respected monarch died at the age of 90, leaving behind a rich legacy in politics, traditional leadership, and Yoruba cultural preservation.

1. He was the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin held the prestigious title of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, a throne that carries immense cultural and historical importance in Yorubaland.

The Olubadan is the supreme traditional ruler in Ibadan, Oyo state’s capital, and is deeply respected across Nigeria for preserving traditional Yoruba values.

His ascension followed the time-tested rotational chieftaincy system unique to Ibadan, where successive high chiefs are elevated in line with seniority and experience.

This orderly method ensured peaceful succession and positioned Olakulehin to become Olubadan after decades of dedicated service in the line of traditional leadership.

2. He died at the age of 90

Born in 1934, Oba Olakulehin lived through key moments in Nigeria’s pre-independence and post-independence history.

He witnessed the country’s transition from colonial rule to a democratic republic and played roles in both political and cultural spheres throughout his life.

His death at 90 marked the end of a long life dedicated to public service, traditional duties, and national development.

3. His reign was short but symbolic

Oba Olakulehin’s reign as Olubadan was brief due to health challenges that delayed his official coronation.

However, even in that short period, he was seen as a symbol of unity and continuity for Ibadan people, who looked to him for guidance and stability.

4. He rose through the civil line to become Olubadan

The Ibadan traditional system is structured with two leadership lines: the civil and the military.

Oba Olakulehin ascended through the civil line, which includes high-ranking chieftaincy titles like the Ekerin, Asipa, and Balogun of Ibadan. Each title requires years of community service, loyalty, and leadership.

He earned each promotion by merit, commitment, and respect for tradition.

His journey to the top was slow and steady, exemplifying the virtues of patience and duty. Many admired his ability to rise through the ranks without scandal or controversy.

5. He served as a lawmaker in the Second Republic

Before becoming a monarch, Oba Olakulehin had a successful political career. He was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic, representing his Ibadan constituency between 1979 and 1983.

During his time in office, he was known for his advocacy for education, local development, and Yoruba unity.

His experience in politics gave him a broad perspective on governance and national affairs.

6. He was a military officer

He worked at the Ministry of Works, Western Region Government in Ibadan from 1959 starting as a third-class clerk.

While working he gained admission to the Yaba College of Technology to study and obtained his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Building.

Upon completion he transferred his service to the Nigerian Army Corp of Engineers where he was recruited in 1970 through the Direct Short Service Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant serving in Benin and Sapele under General Olusegun Obasanjo as his commanding officer, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He later served in various positions and locations across the country rising through the ranks to the position of Major. As an officer, he held various positions including Commanding Officer of the Army Maintenance Regiment in Jos, Kaduna and Lagos. He retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Army as a Major on 1st October 1979 following the completion of a remarkable twenty-year career in military service.

7. He was known for promoting peace and unity

Throughout his life, Oba Olakulehin was an advocate for peace. He frequently intervened in community disputes and often used dialogue to resolve tensions among Ibadan’s diverse social and ethnic groups, as contained in Royal Shop.

His calm demeanour and wise counsel made him a respected peacemaker.

Even when political differences threatened to polarise the city, he always stood for unity.

8. He is remembered as a custodian of Yoruba culture

Beyond his royal duties, Oba Olakulehin was a cultural icon who valued Yoruba customs and language. He often encouraged traditional festivals, supported cultural groups, and promoted the use of Yoruba in both informal and official settings.

He believed that cultural preservation was key to identity and development. His palace was a hub for cultural activities, including folk music, poetry, and historical storytelling.

