The Oyo State House of Assembly has decided on the permanent chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs

The lawmakers have okayed the rotational Obas’ council chairman among Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, and Soun of Ogbomosho

The House passed the bill for the amendment of the law after a third reading at the plenary on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Oyo State House of Assembly has made a U-turn on the passage of the amendment of the Chieftaincy Law.

The amendment was aimed to make the Alaafin of Oyo the permanent chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Oyo Assembly okays rotational Obas’ council chair among Alaafin, Olubadan, Soun Photo credit: @Adebo_ogund

Source: Twitter

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the House resolved that the chairmanship position should be rotated among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

This was after deliberation on the recommendation of its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The bill for the amendment of the law was passed after a third reading at the plenary on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The Oyo Assembly also approved the appointment of the 13 chairmen of the council, including the Otun and Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland.

However, lawmakers from Oyo East, Hon. Olorunpoto Rahman, and Atiba Constituencies, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola did not agree with the resolution of the House.

The two lawmakers staged a walkout while the House was deliberating on the recommendation of the committee.

Two pro-Alaafin lawmakers stage a walkout after Oyo Assemebly okays rotational leadership in Obas council. Photo credit: Oyogovt/X

Source: Twitter

While speaking with newsmen, Hon. Rahman said:

“Alaafin is a paramount ruler. We should not make laws for political convenience. We should make a law that can stand the test of time. We should make a law that will align with history.

“We are not satisfied with the process that the committee walked through. There was neither a public hearing nor a stakeholders’ engagement. There is no instance where they invited anyone from Oyo to come and speak on this bill. I have serious issues with that.”

Source: Legit.ng