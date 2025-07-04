Leader of Anambra-based Ebonyi State indigenes, Chief Moses Ofoke, addresses the controversy surrounding the killing of some of its members in Anambra State

Police in Anambra state confirmed that 10 people were killed on Monday, June 30, during the monthly meeting of the union

A development which almost led to reprisal attacks in Ebonyi state, as it was suspected that Anambra people were responsible for the attack

Awka, Anambra State.- Leadership of Anambra-based Ebonyi State indigene speaks to address the controversies surrounding the death of some of its members who were gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified assailants during their monthly meeting, which was held on Monday, June 30, Ogboji, Orumba South local government area of Anambra state.

Legit.ng gathered that some gunmen, on Monday evening, invaded the Ogboji area of the state, killing 10 people, as confirmed by the Anambra State Police Command. The victims were reportedly members of an association of Ebonyi indigenes holding their monthly meeting in the area.

In an interview with a Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, July 2, the group addressed the narrative claiming the assailants were indigenes of Anambra.

The leader of the group, Chief Moses Ofoke, expressed regret over the killings of his people, reassuring the relatives of the victims and the injured persons that perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to book.

Giving details of what transpired, Ofoke noted that the sad incident happened during the monthly meeting,

He said"Our people were having their usual monthly meeting at Ogboji. The meeting was convened to address issues bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities involving Ebonyi people resident in Anambra. The meeting was to warn all those tarnishing the image of Ebonyi people in Anambra state with their criminal activities to desist forthwith.

They were having the meeting when some masked men drove in two vehicles and opened fire. They killed about 10 people instantly and injured many.

"When they came in, they shouted at the people in the meeting, and asked them why they should organise such a meeting against them. We got the full details of what transpired from the chairman and the treasurer, who survived the gunshots. We want to state categorically that it was an internal problem within the meeting of Ebonyi people resident in Anambra," he explained.

Police arrest a suspect

The leader of the group explained that the clash allegedly involves some disgruntled members of the group versus other members of the group, while dismissing the involvement of Anambra indigens.

"One of the prime suspects, who ought to be at the meeting, has been arrested, and he is helping the police with information. We also want to inform the general public that the shooting has no link with the Anambra people. It is purely Ebonyi versus Ebonyi," he noted.

The Anambra and Ebonyi State governments' intervention

He narrated that immediately the incident occurred, it was the Governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who directed that the deceased should be taken home for proper burial, while the injured persons were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka, for proper treatment.

Chief Ofoke also thanked Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwaifuru of Ebonyi State for his immense help and for showing enormous support during this time.

"I received calls from the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Francis Ogbonna Nwaifuru.

"He asked me about the incident, and ever since then, he has been on the matter. He has shown a serious and special interest. He is not taking the matter lightly. He has vowed to get to the root of the matter." he explained.

Concluding his statement, he called on all Ebonyi indigenes living in Anambra State to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and not engage in any act capable of creating disharmony.

He said, "We want to state here that we have good and productive Ebonyi people living in Anambra State. These criminal elements among us constitute less than two per cent. We have people in all walks of life.

We are hardworking people. We ask our people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.

Security agencies are conducting their investigations. Their findings will be revealed soon. The culprits will face the full extent of the law."

Gunmen killed 10 individuals in Anambra State

The incident happened at about 6:00 pm, and the victims were from Ebonyi State.

According to eyewitnesses, some Ebonyi indigenes were holding their monthly meeting when the hoodlums attacked them, and the armed persons accused the indigenes of holding the meeting against them.

