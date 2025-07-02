A Kwara State High Court has set a date to deliver judgment in the trial of an Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello, and four other accomplices

Ilorin, Kwara state- A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has fixed a date to deliver judgment in the ongoing trial of an alleged ritual killing case involving an Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello.

Legit.ng gathered that during the court session on Wednesday, presided over by Honourable Justice Ajayi, it was declared that judgment in the high-profile case would be delivered on July 31, 2025.

During the session, the defence counsel strongly contended that most of the evidence presented against their clients lacked substance. They described the confessional statements as involuntary and unreliable.

They urged the court to dismiss the charges against the defendants.

After the hearing at the high court, all parties in the case formally adopted their final written addresses, bringing the trial to its closing stage.

Speaking to Legit.ng shortly after court proceedings, Dr. Ahmed Hussein Folorunsho, who is a legal representative for the nominal complainant, expressed confidence in the judicial process.

“This is the fastest criminal trial I have ever witnessed in my career for the past over 20 years and all thanks to the sitting judge. Contrary to the rumour that the case is being buried, you can see that all the parties have closed their case and adopted their written addresses. The judgement is now slated for 31st of July,” Dr Ahmed said.

The case, which has drawn significant attention across the state, involves allegations of ritual killings said to have been carried out under the guise of spiritual practices.

Legit.ng learnt further that the Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello and four other individuals accused of the murder of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education in Ilorin, have pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge levelled against them.

Suspects were arraigned on multiple charges

The charges brought before the court are serious and include criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, possession of human parts, armed robbery, and involvement in alleged ritualistic activities.

The first charge, criminal conspiracy, alleges that the accused conspired together to plan and execute the crime.

The second charge, culpable homicide, involves the unlawful killing of Hafsoh Lawal.

In addition, the suspects face charges of being in possession of human body parts, suggesting the possibility of ritualistic motives behind the killing.

They are also accused of armed robbery, indicating that valuables may have been forcefully taken during the course of the crime.

The individuals standing trial include Abdulrahman Bello, an Islamic cleric believed to be the mastermind behind the alleged murder.

He is joined by Ahmed AbdulWasiu, a 41-year-old man reportedly involved in the planning and execution of the crime. Also facing charges is Suleiman Muhyideen, a 28-year-old phone repairer who is alleged to have acted as an accomplice. Jamiu Uthman, aged 29, is suspected of being part of an occult group linked to the crime.

The fifth accused, AbdulRahman Jamiu, a 31-year-old farmer, is also believed to be a member of the group involved in the incident.

Legit.ng learnt that the Department of State Services (DSS), before the trial, had taken over custody of an Islamic cleric and four other suspects detained for the murder of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsah Lawal, whom they allegedly met on Facebook.

This development was confirmed by lawyers representing the victim’s family while dismissing speculations that the suspects had been secretly transferred to Abuja.

Court orders presentation of evidence

Legit.ng previously reported that a Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has directed the state government to present all necessary witnesses and evidence in the ongoing trial of an Islamic cleric and four others accused of ritual killing. The suspects were arraigned before the court on Monday, April 15, 2025, following formal charges filed against them by the state.

Speaking after the court session on Tuesday, Dr Hammad Hussein Folorunsho (Esq), one of the legal representatives for the victim’s family, confirmed that the case has now been properly brought before a competent court.

Kwara police arrested suspects

Legit.ng also reported that the Kwara state police command has reportedly arrested a self-acclaimed cleric identified as AbdulRahman Bello. The cleric was arrested for allegedly killing a student for ritual purposes.

The deceased, identified as Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, was reportedly a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilọrin.

