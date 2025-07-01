Ilorin, Kwara state - 12 lawyers based in Ilorin have filed a direct criminal complaint against a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sharafdeen Raji Gbadebo, and three others over claims deemed defamatory and inciting against the Ilorin Muslim community.

The complaint, exclusively obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 1, was filed before the Upper Area Court 3 in Pake, Ilorin, and is based on what the complainants describe as a deliberate attempt to paint Ilorin Emirate Muslims as idol worshippers through a widely circulated video clip.

The accused persons listed in the suit are Adam Abdulrauf, Ibrahim, Abdul Wasil, and Sheikh Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji, a popular cleric and Islamic scholar based in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Legal signatories to the complaint include O.Y. Gobir Esq., U.S. Imam Esq., Prof. M.I. Adua, Dr. L.F. Yusuph, S.H. Bayero Esq., I.T. Balogun Esq., Abdulwahab Issa Esq., Yusuf Usman Esq., A.B. AbdulRasaq (Mrs) Esq., S.A. Akanbi Esq., and A.O. Raji (Miss) Esq.

The complaint, filed by I.F Yusuph and Co (Al-Ihsan Chambers), on behalf of Sheikh Abu Sheriff and the Muslims of Ilorin Emirate, states:

“The four mentioned defendants participated in a pre-recorded and deliberately organized video session, which is now being circulated widely on Facebook and other social media platforms. In that video, each participant made highly offensive, false, and inflammatory remarks concerning the historical and religious identity of the Ilorin Muslim community.”

The complainants allege that Adam Abdulrauf claimed that Ilorin people practice “Oro” worship and observe the “Ijesu Festival”, traditions considered idolatrous and against Islamic principles.

The complaint added:

“In the said video, Adam Abdulrauf falsely claimed that the people of Ilorin do worship ‘ORO’, an idolatrous cult associated with traditional ancestral rites and practise ‘IJESU FESTIVAL’. These allegations are historically unfounded and deeply offensive to the community, which is known for its deep-rooted Islamic heritage.”

Another defendant, identified only as Ibrahim, reportedly said: “the people of Ilorin do worship burial grounds (Saare),” a statement the complainants say misrepresents the city's Islamic tradition and is capable of sparking unrest.

The third defendant, Abdul Wasil, went further, alleging that:

“Women in Ilorin used to fetch water for Alfas to pray over, and that people in Ilorin once worshipped ‘Oke Sobi’ and even revered the Alfas themselves as objects of worship.”

Outrage trails Sheikh Gbadebo’s act during lecture

The most serious accusation, according to the complaint, lies with Sheikh Gbadebo, who the lawyers alleged coordinated and sponsored the video session.

The complaint said:

“What is particularly alarming is the role played by the fourth accused, Dr. Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji, who coordinated, anchored, and appeared to sponsor the entire video session. Throughout the recording, he actively prompted the speakers, endorsed their statements, and presented them with gifts, actions which indicate deliberate support and encouragement of the offending remarks.”

The lawyers insisted that the comments were “deliberately calculated to portray the Islamic leaders and institutions of Ilorin in a negative and sacrilegious light” and constitute criminal conspiracy, defamation, inciting disturbance, and exciting hatred between classes under Sections 96, 97, 113, 114, 392, 393, and 417 of the Penal Code Law of Kwara state.

The complainant added:

“These acts have caused significant emotional and reputational harm, sparked tension within the community, and pose a real threat to public peace in a city where religion is closely intertwined with identity."

The petition concluded with a demand:

"In light of the foregoing, we respectfully urge this Honourable Court to issue criminal summons against the above-named Defendants for their arraignment and prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Penal Code Law of Kwara state.”

Background of controversy orchestrated by Sheikh Gbadebo

Legit.ng recalls that in June, Sheikh Gbadebo faced heavy criticism following a video in which he and some of his adherents discussed alleged “idolatry” practices in certain parts of Nigeria.

During the session, some young men claimed that Ilorin people worship Sobi Mountain.

Raji, who moderated the session, offered the students gifts for mentioning what he described as "non-Islamic" practices.

The video triggered backlash from various quarters.

Ilorin-based cleric, Sheikh Labeeb Agbaji, warned:

“He should be careful about what he says about our town. If he continues, I will personally respond.”

Social media users also voiced their anger.

One TikTok user, Munir Aduagba, said:

“It saddens the heart that it was a fellow Muslim shading Ilorin and throwing an idolatrous card at it. Please don’t make it an issue of Ilorin and Ogbomoso’s fight. It is unacceptable.”

Another user wrote:

“Ilorin is not an idolatrous town. You cannot claim to be an Alfa and say this. Dr Sharafdeen just wants to defame us all.”

Mudir Markaz vs Mufti Onikijipa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Farouq Onikijipa, the grand mufti of Ilorin emirate in Kwara state, strongly refuted allegations that he tried to kill the proprietor of Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Institute, Agege, Lagos, Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory.

Reacting to Mudeer Markaz's heavy allegation of a murder plot during his daily Ramadan lecture on Sunday, March 23, Sheikh Onikijipa vehemently dismissed it and alleged that some people are trying to blackmail him. According to him, he decided to react because the allegation also came from the horse's mouth.

