A respected Islamic cleric, Dr. Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji, has come under fire after alleging that certain cultural and spiritual practices in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state, are idolatrous

Raji, who holds a PhD in Islamic Law and Jurisprudence from the Islamic University of Al-Madeenah, Saudi Arabia, urged his students to list what he termed idolatrous practices prevalent in Ilorin

During the session, the students mentioned the worship at Sobi Mountain, yam festivals, seeking prayers from spiritual leaders (Alfas), and performing rituals at burial grounds

A popular Islamic cleric, Dr Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji, on Thursday faced heavy criticisms following his claim that there are idolatrous practices in Ilorin, the state capital of Kwara state.

A popular Islamic cleric, Dr Sharafdeen Gbadego Raji, has come under fire as his students listed idolatrous practices done by Ilorin indigenes.

They worship at Sobi mountain - Dr. Raji's students alleges about Ilorin indigenes

According to the Ogbomoso-based cleric, who holds a PhD in Islamic Law and Jurisprudence at the Islamic University, Al-Madeenah, Saudi Arabia, there are many idolatrous practices in the city, The Punch reported.

Querying some younger clerical students during a programme he organised to condemn some practices that are not Islamic in nature, Raji said they should mention more than five idolatrous practices done by Ilorin indigenes.

He said:

“They have mentioned a few things that Ilorin people do that negates Islam. mention more.”

The student (name withheld) answered, “They do idolatry practices in Ilorin, there is also a yam festival.”

Raji urged the students to add more because the practices are multiple-fold, and they are rewarded with gifts after the open conversation.

Dr Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji was accused of talking too much as he spoke about idolatry practices in Ilorin.

Another student retorted:

“They (Ilorin people) often go to Sobi mountain to worship it. People succumb to whim and caprices of Alfas. They take women to Alfa for prayers. They also worship at burial grounds.”

Reactions trail cleric's remarks on alleged Idolatrous practices

However, Raji’s claim has stirred controversies among the sons and daughters of the ancient town in Kwara state, with most of them urging a lawsuit against the popular cleric, adding that he was only recruiting young boys who are hell-bent on tainting the image of their town.

Reacting, an Ilorin-based cleric, Sheikh Labeeb Agbaji, warned Raji to be careful about what he says about their town, warning that he would come for him if he does not stop talking about Ilorin.

A TikTok user who identified as Munir Aduagba said:

“It saddens the heart that it was a fellow MUslim that is shading Ilorin and throwing an idolatrous card at it. The people identified in the video should pinpoint where practices are done in their family house, rather than generalising. Please don’t make it an issue of Ilorin and Ogbomoso’s fight. It is unacceptable.”

Another user on TikTok, Layestewiy, opined:

“Ilorin is not an idolatrous town. You cannot claim to be an Alfa, and you will say this about the city. I’m disappointed in Dr Sharafdeen, he just wants to defame us all. Those students must talk about the family that does all these practices.”

Raji is known for sharing his sermons on TikTok and has been widely recognised for condemning practices that are considered to be anti-Islam, exhibited by Muslims across the country.

