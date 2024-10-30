Nigerian cleric Pastor Paul Rika of the International Director of Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide, has defended defamation allegation against him

General Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defence, accused the cleric of defamation in his book

However, the cleric believed that the message was from God and that the former minister should accept the word of God

Pastor Paul Rika, International Director of Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide, has responded to a N1 billion lawsuit threat from General Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defence, over alleged defamation in his book, "God's Message to Kuteb Tribe and Indigenes of Taraba State."

General Danjuma claimed that certain parts of the book were "reckless, ill-advised, and highly defamatory" of him and demanded that Pastor Rika withdraw those insinuations within seven days.

TY Danjuma allegation: Cleric refuses to back down

However, Pastor Rika refused to back down, stating that his messages were divinely inspired and that General Danjuma should listen and accept the reality of what he had written. He emphasized that God's message may appear damaging, but it is intended to bring about positive change in individuals before it's too late. Pastor Rika also sent more of his books to General Danjuma, explaining that he was not the first person to receive such frank messages from God.

General Danjuma, a renowned businessman and politician, had a distinguished military career, serving as Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration. Despite his impressive credentials, he has been involved in various controversies throughout his career.

Pastor Rika's response highlights the tension between freedom of speech and defamation laws in Nigeria. While Pastor Rika claims his words were inspired by God, General Danjuma argues that they were damaging and defamatory. The outcome of this lawsuit will likely set a precedent for future cases involving defamation and freedom of speech.

TY Danjuma is not dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of Lieutenant General, Theophilus Danjuma (retd), denied the death rumour about the elder statesman, saying he is alive.

A close family source disclosed that Danjuma, along with his wife Daisy, travelled to Spain for vacation.

