Tension as Explosions Rock Niger Community
Bassa community, Niger state - Residents of the Bassa community in Shiroro LGA of Niger State have been thrown into panic mood following suspected bomb explosions.
The explosion occurred between the Bassa and Gwadara communities on Thursday morning, December 19.
As reported by Daily Trust, one farmer, Dauda Haruna, was reportedly killed while four others, including 3 siblings, were severely injured
It was gathered that the incident happened when the victims were going to the farm to harvest crops.
According to residents, the first explosion went up while the 3 siblings, Mali (20), Nehemiah (14) and Jona (15) were on a motorcycle, while the second one went up when the motorcycle of those coming for rescue stepped on it, killing one of the rescuers, Dauda Haruna.
