Madina, Saudi Arabia - The dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has departed for Saudi Arabia to lead the funeral prayer of the late business titan and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

The revered Dantata patriarch passed away on Saturday, June 28, in Abu Dhabi at the age of 94.

Burial set for Madina, dignitaries to attend

The burial will take place in Madina, Saudi Arabia, following Islamic rites.

Prominent figures from across Nigeria are expected to attend, honouring the late mogul’s legacy.

On the same day of his passing, a funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held in Kano at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque, led by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, chairman of the Kano state Council of Ulamas.

Rival emirs travel separately to pay respects

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano, and Aminu Ado Bayero, who remains supported by the federal government despite his dethronement, travelled separately to Saudi Arabia.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf led an official state delegation that included Emir Sanusi II and other senior officials from Kano and Jigawa.

Meanwhile, Emir Bayero journeyed with his loyalists, traditional titleholders, and palace aides.

Bayero’s role in the funeral prayer confirmed

As reported by Punch, on Tuesday, July 1, Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Naisa, spokesperson for Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, revealed the late Dantata had specifically requested Bayero to lead his funeral prayer.

“Dantata saw His Highness as a son to him because of his deep and respectful relationship with the late Alhaji Ado Bayero. That’s why he left the message that whenever he passed away, Aminu Ado Bayero should lead his funeral prayer,” he said.

Delegations arrive in Saudi Arabia amid political undertones

Dethroned Kano Emir Bayero To Lead Prayers at Aminu Dantata’s Burial in Saudi Arabia

Emir Bayero was accompanied by key palace officials, including Sarkin Dawaki Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi and federal lawmaker Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa. Both rival emirs’ delegations arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday morning, June 30, expected to meet with members of the Dantata family and Kano indigenes living in the kingdom.

Observers note the presence of the two rival emirs at the burial is a symbolic yet delicate moment amid ongoing legal and political disputes over the Kano throne.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata was widely recognised as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest and most respected elder statesmen, leaving behind a legacy that spans commerce, religion, and philanthropy across Northern Nigeria.

