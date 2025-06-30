A Nigerian carer, Bilikesu Olagunju, has landed in trouble after a video showing how she mishandled her 88-year-old man with dementia, her patient, surfaced

A CCTV footage has surfaced online, showing 42-year-old Olagunju ‘violently degrading’ John Attard and hurling him around ‘like a rag doll’ just days before he died

Although the court has taken action regarding Olagunju’s case but Attard's son explained how the Nigerian carer contributed to his dad's death

A UK-based Nigerian carer identified as Bilikesu Olagunju has been caught on camera violently abusing an 88-year-old dementia patient, John Attard, just days before his death.

According to Mail Online on Monday, June 30, the incident took place on Christmas Eve 2022 at the victim’s house in Bexley, Kent.

Olagunju, who had only been working as a care worker for six days, was seen stripping the elderly man, threatening to beat him, and ignoring his repeated cries that she was hurting him.

At one point, she threatened:

"Maybe I will beat you up. I will flog you. I will take you to the GP to get injections. I will call the police on you."

The video was filmed in the victim's home on Christmas Eve in 2022 on a camera set up by his son Chris.

How Olagunju manhandled 88-yr-old patient

As reported by The Punch, the video also showed Olagunju pouring marmalade into the pensioner’s coffee despite knowing he was diabetic. She further dragged him by his arm and collar, causing visible distress.

The next morning, Christmas Day, Mr Attard was found unresponsive with blood running down his face. He was rushed to hospital and died ten days later without regaining consciousness.

Olagunju sentenced to six weeks in prison

Olagunju, who was employed by Unique Personnel UK at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treatment or wilful neglect of a person lacking mental capacity.

At Woolwich Crown Court in south-east London, she was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

Olagunju's actions contributed to my father's death - Son

Speaking after the sentencing, Chris Attard described the punishment as an "insult," saying he believed Olagunju’s actions directly contributed to his father's death, though a post-mortem examination could not conclusively prove it.

He said:

"If those cameras had not been there, that person could still be out there treating elderly people like this.

"I was expecting a suspended sentence, but the length and community service aspect is an insult. What kind of a deterrent is that?"

