Veteran actor Ibrahim Chatta has shared a heartbreaking story of losing his first daughter over a hospital bill

He stated that he trekked across Lagos, from Ijora to Makoko, begging for help, but couldn’t raise the funds

He further revealed that he buried the child in an old Coca-Cola crate as he couldn’t afford a proper casket

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has left many Nigerians heartbroken after he opened up about the death of his first child due to lack of money to pay hospital bills.

In a video that surfaced online, Chatta spoke emotionally while on a movie set with crew members, recalling the harrowing experience that still haunts him to this day.

The Nollywood star revealed that his late daughter was rushed to a hospital in the Iddo area of Lagos, but they refused to begin treatment because he couldn't provide payment.

Ibrahim Chatta stated he lost his child because he couldn't pay hospital bills. Photos: @ibrahimchatta/IG

Despite his desperate attempts to raise money, including trekking long distances to seek help from friends and contacts, the child passed away.

Chatta said in the now-viral video:

“Malik is not my firstborn.My first child is a baby girl. I lost her because I couldn’t pay hospital bills. She was taken to the hospital in the Iddo area of Lagos State. I trekked from Ijora Badia to Makoko and couldn’t get any money until she died.”

In perhaps the most heartbreaking part of his account, Chatta revealed that he had no money for a coffin, so he used an old Coca-Cola wooden crate to bury his baby girl.

The deeply personal and tragic story was shared via YouTube by Abiola Orisile Events & Parties and has since sparked emotional reactions from fans and fellow Nollywood actors.

See the video here:

Fans react to Chatta’s heartbreaking story

As the video spread across social media platforms, netizens poured out support, with many highlighting the broken healthcare system in Nigeria, where lack of funds often means the difference between life and death.

Here are some emotional reactions:

@Oluwaseunxo:

“This one pain me. That Coke crate line broke me. May we never be that helpless.”

@MojiFilms:

“This is why I’ll never mock a struggling person. You don’t know the war they’re fighting.”

@thedammyrichie:

“Hospitals need to stop holding treatment hostage because of money. How many lives must be lost?”

Ibrahim Chatta reveals he could not afford a proper casket for the burial. Photos: @ibrahimchatta/IG

Ibrahim opens up on being ignored by AMVCA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibrahim Chatta has finally addressed being overlooked at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). The award ceremony took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, with many celebrities in attendance.

Chatta, a seasoned actor who has consistently been ignored by the award organisers over the years, shared his thoughts during an interview.

The actor admitted that he has asked himself the same question repeatedly. He explained that he is not particularly interested in awards. According to him, if he had been, he would have submitted one of his films to be considered for a nomination.

