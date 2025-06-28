Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo state - A 46-year-old virgin woman has started receiving marriage proposals from men both in Nigeria and abroad after sharing her emotional story on Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The woman said she is battling loneliness and that men have beginning to see her as old woman.

As reported by The Punch, the woman shared her story during an emotional appearance on Kokoro Alate, a programme hosted by renowned broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed said she had never been in a romantic relationship or engaged in sexual activity.

This is despite her being financially independent and hardworking.

She lamented that younger people often mocked her as “grandma.”

“I am 46 years old. I have never had sex. If there’s anything you can use to test me, you can do it. I do not know how to run after men. Three years ago, I noticed men began to see me as an aged woman. I sell goods; I’m not lazy. But the rejection has become too much,”

Marriage proposals from UK, US to virgin woman

In a follow-up broadcast, Hamzat Nigerians residing in the United States and the United Kingdom have sent in their marriage proposals after the woman’s confession.

“We’ve been getting calls from men, serious-minded individuals, who say they want to meet and marry her,”

Hamzat further invited the woman back to the station to review the marriage proposals, potentially paving the way for her to find a life partner after decades of solitude.

