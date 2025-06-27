Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Friday, June 27, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared Nigerian entertainer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

NAPTIP made this known via a terse statement shared on its website on X @naptipnigeria on Friday afternoon.

The statement read:

“WANTED BY NAPTIP. Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

“Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. Call: 07030000203, info@naptip.gov.ng.”

