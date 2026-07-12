The Corporate Affairs Commission announced it would begin enforcing CAMA 2020 disclosure rules on business letters, invoices and quotations from August 1

Small and medium enterprises face unplanned costs to reprint stationery and update digital templates within a three-week window

CAC has not disclosed penalties for defaulters, complicating compliance planning for businesses weighing the cost of immediate action

Thousands of Nigerian businesses are racing to update official documents ahead of an August 1 enforcement deadline set by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with smaller firms expected to bear the steepest compliance burden.

The commission issued a public notice on Wednesday, confirming it would activate full enforcement of Sections 304(1), 304(2) and 729(1)(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

CAC gives Nigerian businesses until August 1 to update letterheads and invoices or risk breaching CAMA disclosure rules. Photo: CAC

Source: Getty Images

Under those provisions, every company is required to display the names, nationalities and corporate registration details of its directors on all business letters, invoices and quotations, Leadership reports.

What the Law Requires

Although disclosure obligations of this nature appeared in earlier iterations of CAMA, compliance experts say enforcement has historically been inconsistent, leaving a significant number of businesses, particularly smaller operators, running stationery and document templates that fall below the legal standard.

That gap is now expected to generate unbudgeted expenditure across the sector. Businesses will need to reprint letterheads, revise digital invoice formats and update any electronic communications that fall within the commission's definition of a "business letter," a category the CAC has confirmed extends to invoices and quotations.

Leadership reports that Emeka Nwankwo, a partner for compliance and company secretarial services at Nwankwo & Co said that smaller businesses would feel the immediate financial pressure most acutely.

He said:

"Smaller firms will feel the immediate cost pressure because many never updated templates after earlier CAMA versions. Firms should prioritise low-cost digital fixes first, then schedule physical reprints."

SMEs Bear the Biggest Risk

For large corporations with in-house legal and compliance departments, the update is likely to amount to routine administrative work. The concern centres on micro, small and medium enterprises, which form the majority of CAC-registered entities.

Many of these firms may need to spend on new stationery, branding revisions and possibly legal advice to confirm which of their communications qualify under the Act.

Analysts note that the CAC has yet to disclose what penalties await companies that miss the deadline.

Nigerian SMEs face fresh compliance costs as CAC enforces CAMA document disclosure rules. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

That silence adds a further layer of difficulty to compliance planning: businesses cannot weigh the financial consequences of non-compliance against the immediate cost of bringing their documents into line.

The enforcement push sits within a wider effort by the commission to tighten oversight of Nigeria's corporate register.

Corporate governance advocates have long maintained that accurate director disclosure on official correspondence enables regulators, banks and members of the public to verify who controls a registered entity, serving as a check against fraud and shell-company arrangements.

CAC online business name

Previously, Legit.ng reported that shortly after setting a registration deadline for point-of-sale (PoS) operators, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) introduced new compliance requirements for businesses seeking to update their registered business names.

The commission said all applications to amend business name records must now include specific information, adding that the directive took immediate effect.

CAC announced the changes in a notice published on its official X account on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, stating that every business name update request must contain the required details before it will be processed.

Source: Legit.ng