FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government on Tuesday, October 29, donated N500 million to the Nigerian Legion.

President Tinubu commended the Nigerian armed forces for their "unwavering efforts" towards combatting the various security challenges bedevilling the country.

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), announced the donation at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration emblem and appeal fund launch at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu said that without the armed forces' efforts to stabilise the country, the administration's reform policies and economic theories would have little impact.

President Tinubu said:

“No matter what economic theory we propagate or postulate, if there is no security, we cannot promote peace and development.

“I am grateful to all of you on behalf of the country. The challenges are severe, but you are this country's first line of defence. Thank you for your patriotic commitment to Nigerian unity, stability and progress.”

Tinubu impressed with Nigerian armed forces

According to the presidency, Tinubu emphasised that the welfare of the security forces would remain a top priority of his government. The Nigerian leader also extolled men and women who have paid the ultimate price in defence of the country, assuring that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

He said:

“We came today to remember our fallen heroes, men and women who have sacrificed their lives for this country's unity, stability and progress.

"We are committed to their values, principles, beliefs, and the unity and strength of this country as we pass on a banner without stain to the next generation.

“It is a great honour for me to launch the emblem once again. The welfare of our men and women in the Armed Forces will continue to be our top priority. I want to thank all of you.”

Nigeria legion delighted

Meanwhile, Retired Major General Abdulmalik Jibril, the national chairman of the Nigeria Legion, praised President Tinubu for the unprecedented donation.

He added that with the donation, “their families will not be left in the streets and will not be beggars.”

Tinubu's wife donates N1bn

