Civil war veteran Col Nasiru Salami (retd) has lamented the poor treatment of retired Nigerian Army personnel, highlighting unpaid war bonuses and pensions

Salami, who lost his right foot during the Biafra war and continued to fight, now serves as the Secretary of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos Chapter

He urges the government to fulfill its promises and improve the welfare of veterans, sharing his experiences on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme

On the occasion of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Col Nasiru Salami (retd), a 76-year-old civil war veteran, has voiced his concerns about the poor treatment of retirees of the Nigerian Army by military authorities.

Salami, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme, shared his poignant experiences and the challenges faced by veterans.

Retired Soldier Who Fought in Civil War Says He Will Not Allow His Children Join Army, Gives Reason

Source: Getty Images

Salami recounted his military journey, starting from his enlistment into the Nigerian Army in October 1967.

Just six weeks after his training, he was sent to the battlefield for the Biafra war, where he served for 11 months between 1967 and 1970.

During the civil war, Salami suffered a severe injury, leading to the amputation of his right foot, but he returned to the frontlines to continue fighting.

Currently the Secretary of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos Chapter, Salami expressed his disappointment with the treatment of retired military personnel.

He revealed that despite promises, the government has not paid war bonuses to him and other civil war survivors, more than 50 years later. Additionally, Salami lamented the unpaid pensions and other post-retirement benefits that have not been provided to veterans.

In a heartfelt statement, Salami said he would not encourage any of his children to join the Nigerian Army.

"For now, I will never recommend any of my children to join the Nigerian Army," he said. Salami explained that his current situation does not meet his children's expectations, and they deserve a life full of joy and opportunities. He suggested the Navy or Air Force as better options for their future.

Salami also highlighted that the Nigerian Legion in Lagos has over 24,000 members, many of whom share similar struggles.

He made a passionate appeal to the government to fulfill its promises and improve the welfare of retired military personnel.

"We are asking for war bonus, those of us who fought the war. I retired in December 1983 and they promised us heaven and earth that they would give us our war bonus but up till now, we have not seen it," Salami said, urging the authorities to address their grievances.

Facts About Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Legit.ng reported that every year, Nigeria observes Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, a solemn occasion to honor the nation's fallen heroes and celebrate the bravery of its living veterans.

The day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect and preserve the nation's unity and peace.

From historic commemorations to symbolic ceremonies, Armed Forces Remembrance Day is steeped in traditions that highlight the valor and dedication of Nigeria's military personnel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng