The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has announced his new traditional title

Oba Akanbi said, henceforth, he wants to be addressed as Alaafin of Iwo and no longer as Oluwo of Iwo

The controversial monarch said he wants to be called Alafin of Iwo and will inform the Osun state government about it

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Iwo, Osun state - The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has declared that henceforth, he wishes to be addressed as the Alaafin of Iwo.

This is coming seven years after he adopted the title of “emir of Yorubaland”. The emir title is peculiar to northern traditional rulers.

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi wants to be called Alaafin of Iwo. Photo credit: @MandieBrowne

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, he explained that the reason for his decision, stating that:

“When I was made the Oluwo of Iwo, I was turbaned. It is because Iwo is an ancient Islamic town. Iwo was known as ‘geri malami’, meaning: the home of the scholars. So, this regalia is appropriate for me as the Oluwo,”

On Tuesday, June 2, 2025, Oluwo said the title of Alaafin remains supreme among Yoruba traditional institutions and he wants to be addressed as such.

According to The Punch, the traditional ruler said his palace would inform the Osun state government of the new title he wished to be known as address as.

“Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alafin of Iwo and we will inform the government about it.”

The controversial traditional ruler stated this during the courtesy visit of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at his palace in Iwo on Tuesday.

Oluwo of Iwo mentions superior title in Yorubaland

Recall that Oba Akanbi mentioned the most superior traditional titles in Yorubaland.

The controversial Oba Akanbi said the Alaafin of Oyo title is supreme to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland.

According to Oba Akanbi, the Alaafin of Oyo title was originally for the Oduduwa descendants in Yorubaland.

Nigerians react as Oluwo wants to called Alaafin of Iwo

@Dj_6een

So he’s no more emir of Iwo? Chai if not for respect the throne I for talk my mind.

@realOluWilson

There can be only one Alaafin in Yorùbá land and that's only ikú bàbá yèyé in Oyo, this oluwo needs to be re-evaluated psychologically.

@GTOroleye

He doesn't want Emir, anymore? Oluwaseun!

@Fxtrings

I thought he wanted to be called Emir’

@Davardad

Sometimes, giving a youth responsibility beyond their brain makes them insane. That is why I will always believe in the Olubadan means of becoming one.

Olowu tells Alaafin, Ooni to emulate two northern monarchs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama Oyelude, sent an important message to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Oba Oyelude urged the Alaafin and Ooni to embrace each other for the development of Yorubaland.

The traditional ruler advised the two Yoruba first-class monarchs to emulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu Of Bornu's cordial relationship.

Alaafin reportedly refused to stand up to greet Ooni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video captured when the Alaafin seemingly refused to get up and greet the Ooni of Ife at a function. Yorubaland.

In the video, other monarchs stood up to greet the Ooni of Ife, except His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I.

While some people faulted the Alaafin of Oyo for his display, others took sides with him, defending what he had done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng